Live updates: Cowboys, Bengals face off as Dalton returns to Cincinnati to face former team

Andy Dalton is returning to Cincinnati for the first time since the Bengals released him last spring, this time as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

The 33-year-old Dalton was cast aside by the Bengals after nine years a week after the team took Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the top pick in the NFL draft.

Dalton signed with the Cowboys and expected to be backing up franchise QB Dak Prescott. But Prescott was lost to an ankle injury in October and Dalton finds himself as the starter in his visit Sunday to Paul Brown Stadium.

The Cowboys have struggled this season and have just a 3-9 record. They've struggled with injuries to a number of key players, including Prescott and Dalton.