Live game updates: Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens

Tuesday's game made headlines before it even began, when former Cowboys WR and current Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant tweeted he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

The Dallas Cowboys are in Baltimore, playing their first-ever Tuesday game. The 'Boys are coming off a long break following a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving, placing them last in the NFC East.

Tuesday's game made headlines before it even began, when former Cowboys WR and current Baltimore Ravens WR Dez Bryant tweeted he'd tested positive for COVID-19. Tuesday's game had been moved back before due to the number of positive coronavirus cases reported on the Ravens team.

Follow along below for more updates, and follow WFAA on Twitter for up-to-the-play tweets. Tune into WFAA at 10 for some post-game analysis.

First quarter

Greg Zurlein kicks a 31-yard field goal to put the first points on the board. 3-0 Dallas.

On the next drive, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs it in for a touchdown. Kick is good. 7-3 Baltimore.

Second quarter

Michael Gallup scores on a touchdown pass amid a defensive pass interference penalty. Kick is good. 10-7 Dallas.

Baltimore misses a 36-yard field goal attempt after having to move back five yards because of a penalty on its first successful field goal attempt. Still 10-7 Dallas.

Andy Dalton throws an interception on Dallas' next drive. Baltimore takes over at the Dallas 38. Jackson throws to Miles Boykin for an easy, 38-yard touchdown pass. Kick is good. 14-10 Baltimore.

A 35-yard field goal attempt becomes a 40-yard attempt for Zurlein after a delay of game penalty on Dallas. Kick goes wide right and misses the goalpost entirely. Score is still 14-10 Baltimore.

Baltimore hits a field goal. 17-10 Baltimore.