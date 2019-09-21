DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their third game of the young season against the Miami Dolphins. This matchup, unlike the last two, won’t involve another division rival as Dallas branches out into a game against an AFC foe for the first time this season.

The Cowboys come into the game heavy favorites but no NFL game is a gimme so Dallas will still need to earn the win on Sunday. Here are some keys to starting the season 3-0 for the first time since the 2008 season:

DE Revenge Tour

This matchup involves two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum with Dallas on the rise and Miami already resigned to a regrettable fate this season. To add some spice to the mix, we could also see two defensive ends debuting against their former squads.

RELATED: Cowboys defensive end Quinn hit with two-game suspension, agent defends him

Robert Quinn is back to make his debut with Dallas after spending the 2018 season with Miami and sitting out the first two weeks of 2019 due to a suspension. On the other side, former 2017 first round selection Taco Charlton could be suiting up for the Dolphins. Charlton was waived by Dallas this past week and claimed by Miami after being a disgruntled healthy scratch these last two weeks to begin the season.

New offense vs bad defense

The revamped Cowboys behind new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore feature the 5th ranked scoring offense in the NFL after two weeks. The Dolphins feature the worst scoring defense in the league having allowed an average of 51 points so far.

Math says that we are heading to blowout city, right? Well this is the NFL and the saying is "any given Sunday" for a reason. One shouldn’t expect the Fins to just lay down, but it’s going to be an uphill battle for them to stop Dallas' dynamic offense.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys being led by potent offense an early season surprise

In terms of points per drive, Miami surrenders 3.91 (31st in the NFL) and Dallas scores 3.47 (3rd in the NFL).

Rushing to victory

The imbalance of power between Dallas' offense against Miami's defense is where the Cowboys can really take advantage with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Over the last few years, Dallas has been known as a physical, smash mouth running team and this may be their best opportunity to punish a defense with the run game thus far.

Miami is already giving up 194.5 yards on the ground per game. It doesn’t help that they faced Baltimore and red hot QB Lamar Jackson who was able to rampage through them with his legs. Let’s not forget that Dak Prescott can beat teams on the ground, as well, as Washington was reminded just last weekend.

Wideout response

Another key matchup to watch this week will be the Miami secondary – who will be playing without Minkah Fitzpatrick who was traded to Pittsburgh – against the Dallas playmakers. While Miami is now down an impact starter, on the other side, the Cowboys will be without their leading receiver Michael Gallup following an injury sustained in Washington.

RELATED: Patrick's POV: Dallas Cowboys will turn to the next man up

Randall Cobb and Devin Smith should be expecting more looks this week due to Gallup's absence. The Miami defense will likely try to take away top target Amari Cooper and it will be up to the new guys to make them pay for it.

You also shouldn't be surprised if Blake Jarwin sees more snaps as a potential receiving threat. Jarwin is a big bodied target who can create some issues up the seam while starting TE Jason Witten is more of a stay between the chains security blanket target for QB Prescott these days.

Prediction:

Barring a huge upset, the Cowboys should be able to start the season 3-0 with a 38-13 win over Dolphins. Considering where these two teams are trending, a win over the Cowboys looks like too much to ask for young QB Josh Rosen making his first start of the season and first start with the Dolphins.

