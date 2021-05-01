Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott will have leverage in upcoming contract negotiations

While the Cowboys stumbled through a 6-and-10 season perhaps the biggest winner with a star on his helmet this season has been injured quarterback Dak Prescott.

FRISCO, Texas — While the Cowboys stumbled through a 6-and-10 season perhaps the biggest winner with a star on his helmet this season has been injured quarterback Dak Prescott. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones giving credence to that notion on his weekly radio show when he talked about Prescott’s upcoming contract talks.

"I don't know how you could have any more leverage,” said Jones on “105.3 The Fan” Tuesday morning. "Dak has absolutely been a — might be a picture postcard so to speak, but his evolving into an NFL quarterback has been nothing short of the perfect picture."

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in the third quarter of the Cowboys game against the Giants on October 11th. The Cowboys won that game but looked completely lost without Prescott for the better part of the next five.

Prescott was on pace for his best season ever in terms of passing yardage. In the five games he played, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdown passes with four interceptions.

"He has great ability in my mind to win games. He's talented. He certainly has experience,” said Jones. "And, so, he has all the things as substantiated by what we've offered Dak. You wouldn't be offering Dak what's being offered in the past if you [did not think] he was very special. The issue is how do you come together and that's no stranger to me. I've been doing it my whole life. I got here putting things together, and we got to get it together."

Now that the season is over, the Cowboys and Prescott’s agent Todd France can resume talks and trying to hammer out a long-term deal. The two sides were unable to do so before this past season, so Prescott played on the franchise tag worth $31.4 million. If he plays under the tag in the 2021 season Prescott would earn $37.7 million.