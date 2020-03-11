'I’m in the mood:’ Jerry Jones and Cowboys looking to be opportunistic as NFL trade deadline nears

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones engaging in classic Jerry speak saying he's "in the mood" to make a deal, but there's a "high improbability" it will actually happen.

FRISCO, Texas — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones engaging in classic Jerry speak on his weekly radio show today expressing flexibility to make a move as the NFL trade deadline nears, but adding there is a “high improbability” that the Cowboys actually pull the trigger on a deadline day deal.

"I'm in the mood,'' Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "But I'm certainly not in the mood to do anything that would knowingly be negative for our future. The way we're structured, the way we do business, we can make decisions in a short order. If we do get an opportunity, we can make that call.’’

As Tuesday's NFL trade deadline of 3 p.m. CST nears, the Cowboys owner says there are several “untouchable” players in his locker room, including defensive end Aldon Smith.

“It’s really been a positive how he’s evolved,” Jones said. "I like his focus. I like his attitude. I like his attitude about the future. I’m not interested in doing anything with Aldon.”

Jones confirmed reports that the Cowboys turned down an offer from the Seahawks to acquire Smith.

On his radio show on @1053thefan Jerry Jones says the Cowboys aren’t interested in moving DE Aldon Smith; confirmed report that they didn’t want to trade him to Seattle.#DallasCowboys — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 3, 2020

Jones said he liked the energy he saw on both sides of the ball in the Cowboys loss to Philadelphia Sunday but gave a blunt assessment of rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.

"It was, frankly, more than he could handle,” said Jones of the seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison University. "I think it was a lot for him. I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in under those circumstances, and that’s almost trite."

The idea of tanking the season for a draft pick was broached in the interview, and Jones was not at all dismissive.