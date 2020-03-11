'I’m in the mood:’ Jerry Jones and Cowboys looking to be opportunistic as NFL trade deadline nears

FRISCO, Texas —
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones engaging in classic Jerry speak on his weekly radio show today expressing flexibility to make a move as the NFL trade deadline nears, but adding there is a “high improbability” that the Cowboys actually pull the trigger on a deadline day deal.
"I'm in the mood,'' Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "But I'm certainly not in the mood to do anything that would knowingly be negative for our future. The way we're structured, the way we do business, we can make decisions in a short order. If we do get an opportunity, we can make that call.’’
As Tuesday's NFL trade deadline of 3 p.m. CST nears, the Cowboys owner says there are several “untouchable” players in his locker room, including defensive end Aldon Smith.
“It’s really been a positive how he’s evolved,” Jones said. "I like his focus. I like his attitude. I like his attitude about the future. I’m not interested in doing anything with Aldon.”
Jones confirmed reports that the Cowboys turned down an offer from the Seahawks to acquire Smith.
Jones said he liked the energy he saw on both sides of the ball in the Cowboys loss to Philadelphia Sunday but gave a blunt assessment of rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci.
"It was, frankly, more than he could handle,” said Jones of the seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison University. "I think it was a lot for him. I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in under those circumstances, and that’s almost trite."
The idea of tanking the season for a draft pick was broached in the interview, and Jones was not at all dismissive.
“Tanking has nothing to do with the performance of a player, the performance of a coach, the performance of betting better, the performance of the things you do to try to win the ballgame in my mind,” Jones said. He further clarified by saying the team could make decisions to put younger plays on the field to give them seasoning for the future. And Jones added he doesn’t really see any “bright lines” definitions in terms of the tanking concept.