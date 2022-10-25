Jerry Jones says Dak's thumb responded well in return

Dak Prescott returned to action for the first time since breaking his thumb in Week 1 as he led the Dallas Cowboys to a 24-6 Week 7 win over Detroit.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys could only hold their breath and hope for the best as they sent franchise quarterback Dak Prescott back into action on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

However, Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones was happy to see that his quarterback came out of his first game action in six weeks with a victory and no ill effects after several weeks of rehab.

Jones joined "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Tuesday and noted that Prescott’s recuperated thumb was no worse for wear after the Cowboys’ 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday to move the team to 5-2 on the season.

Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Dak Prescott had “no adverse aspects,” when it came to his surgically-repaired thumb following Sunday’s game vs. Detroit. Jones expects it to be better and better as time goes on. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 25, 2022

“There are no adverse aspects to it,” Jones said. “That hand will be better, if it needs to be, it’ll be better next week. It’ll be better tomorrow than it was this past week. So, I think you’re going to see that more and more not be a factor (as long as) there’s not a reinjury some place."

The Cowboys lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Prescott taken out of action following the broken thumb. With backup Cooper Rush at the helm, the Cowboys surprised by reeling off four consecutive victories in Prescott’s stead until the winning streak hit a snag with a loss to division rival Philadelphia in Week 6.

The Week 7 matchup against the Lions offered Prescott a perfect opportunity to return and get Dallas back to track.

An impressive showing by the Dallas defense helped ease Prescott back into game action and shake off the rust. Ultimately, Prescott finished 19-of-25 with 207 yards in the air while striking for his first touchdown of the season, a two-yard loft to tight end Peyton Hendershot that gave Dallas their final score of the game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on the Bears: “I know the coach (Matt Eberflus) well. He was here forever. I was really proud for him last night. There’s nobody that can’t step up and win these games. It’s the most balanced I’ve seen the NFL since I’ve been (involved).” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2022

With Jones satisfied with how Prescott has progressed, and with no worries about how his repaired thumb will react to the rigors of in-game contact, the Cowboys next turn their attention to the Chicago Bears, who come to Arlington fresh off of a 33-14 beatdown of the New England Patriots on Monday night.

The Week 8 matchup will feature the return of Matt Eberflus, who coached the linebackers in Dallas from 2011-2015. Eberflus, in his first season as head coach of the Bears, has led Chicago to a 3-4 record which has them tied with the Green Bay Packers for second place in the NFC North.

The Cowboys and Bears will square off on Sunday at 12 p.m. CST at AT&T Stadium.

