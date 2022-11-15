Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys

DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys.
Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is earning his large paycheck during his weekly appearance on "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" on Tuesday, and Jones was quick to support Dak Prescott as an integral part of the team’s hopes going forward.
"The strength that I look at for our chances to win a championship is [Prescott]," Jones said. “Dak brings us a separator. Now, does that mean he's gonna win every game or make every comeback? Of course not. If you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start right there with Dak."
While the Cowboys are licking their wounds after suffering the first loss in franchise history where they entered the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead, the 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 hasn’t soured Jones on the team’s chances moving forward.
"It was a missed opportunity," Jones said. "We're 6-3 yet we're in the playoffs. It's certainly possible to not win our division and still make the playoffs. That's not what we want - that's not our plan - but it's certainly possible."
One avenue for earning a playoff spot for Dallas is to add to their talent pool. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is allegedly close to choosing which team he will sign with and the Cowboys have been actively courting the Super Bowl winner.
Jones would still like to see Beckham join the Cowboys even with top target CeeDee Lamb stepping up his game in recent weeks.
Said Jones: “Lamb, for instance, had the best game that I’ve ever seen him play for the Cowboys. It was encouraging to see him playing at that particular level. I don’t know that anybody can play better.”
Even with Lamb at the top of the game, Jones sees Beckham as “additive” and a rare commodity. “A talent like Beckham is additive,” said Jones. “And it just stacks on top. We’re dealing with a situation where he’s free, but potentially very capable of helping a team right now win and play, and him play at a high level. That will tell you alone it is a rarified set of circumstances, and those don’t just happen.”
Whether or not Beckham signs with Dallas, the team will have Dak Prescott throwing to CeeDee Lamb and that is a tandem that Jones believes in.
