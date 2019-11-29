ARLINGTON, Texas — After suffering through another lackluster showing and disappointing loss, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he will stick with head coach Jason Garrett throughout the season.

"It would give us zero chance if we didn’t have him,” Jones said. "I wouldn’t make a change and give us a chance to do what I want to dream about doing. I wouldn’t do that for love or money."

Despite having lost all five games against opponents with winning records the Cowboys have faced this season, Jones says he’s still dreaming big, and Garrett is part of the equation, opting to stay the course.

"This is not the time,” Jones said when asked about the possibility of firing Garrett. "For me, I’m looking ahead at another ball game and I’m looking ahead at winning four or five straight."

Jones admitted the fairy tale nature of his scenario for the rest of the season and beyond, but said, "It was a fairy tale when I got to buy the Dallas Cowboys. It’s been a fairy tale life for me and so I have always dreamed out there on the edge I really have.

"I’ve been confused many times between my dreams and reality, but have surprised my own ass by finding out there was some reality in what people thought I was dreaming about."

Jones was noticeably emotional when he met with the media, and with tears welling up in his eyes, he spoke of the scene in the Cowboys locker room after losing to the Bills.

"I’ve been in an emotional locker room with a lot of other guys that are emotional,” Jones said. "And that’s the way it is."

Reporters could hear screaming coming from the locker room after the loss. Cowboys defensive end Michael Bennett was doing most of the yelling.

"It was an emotional locker room," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said. "It was just an exchange of words about us sticking together. Anything and everything outside of that locker room doesn’t matter. It’s as simple as that."

The Cowboys saw a fast start against the Bills deteriorate into an awful loss. After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, the Cowboys allowed the Bills to score 26 straight points, losing by a final of 26-15.

In one stretch beginning in the second quarter, the Cowboys suffered a pair of turnovers and missed a pair of field goals, allowing the Bills to take control.

That added to the pointed criticism Jones directed at his coaching staff after losing the Patriots, and there was a serious question about how Jones would react. For now, Garrett stays.

“Every decision that I make over the next month will be with an eye in mind to get us in the Super Bowl now," Jones said. "And I would normally say, ‘You’re really smoking something.' But I know the room and I see the room and I’m the one that OK'd and put the coaches that are in that room in there. And I believe in this group."

