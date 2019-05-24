FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones does not think the NFL will discipline Ezekiel Elliott over an incident in Las Vegas at the Electric Daisy Carnival this past weekend.

“I think that the main thing is that I don’t see anything that needs supporting," he said. "As for us, his status with us has not been impacted in any way. Frankly, I know how conscientious he has been in the offseason, and that’s good enough. No, I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”

TMZ released cellphone video of the Cowboys star running back stumbling around and arguing with his girlfriend. Then Elliott is seen using his body to push a security guard causing him to fall and hit a gate.

“LVMPD officers working at EDC observed from a distance an adult male, later identified at Elliott, push a security officer to the ground," said a statement from the Las Vegas Police Department. "Two officers approached and placed Elliott in handcuffs while the investigated the incident. The security guard who was the victim of the misdemeanor battery, refused to press charges and officers escorted Elliott a short distance away and he was released.”

Elliott’s Attorney, Frank Salzano, told TMZ the security guard overreacted and it was “much ado about nothing.”

It's the latest in a series of high profile incidents involving Elliott.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended him for six games after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence in 2017.

He was never arrested for that incident but after the NFL conducted its own investigation suspended Elliott for that and lifting a woman's shirt up at a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dallas.

The NFL sent Elliott a stern letter warning him to stay out of trouble saying: "You must have no further adverse involvement with law enforcement and must not commit any additional violations of league policies. In that respect, you should understand that another violation of this nature may result in your suspension or potential banishment from the NFL."

This off season Elliott has been involved in cleaning up his image by being involved in multiple charities events. He paid for the funeral of a young football player, Jaylon McKenzie, who shot and killed as he left a party in St. Louis.

“I think that he’s certainly has had a great offseason, had a great year last year, and I think that’ll speak for itself," Jones said. "So I think that, yes, his overall career at this point is in a really positive place."

Jones said the latest incident will not impact negotiations regarding Elliott’s contract extension.