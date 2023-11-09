Jerry Jones: Cowboys “flying high” after week 1 win in New York

Owner Jerry Jones is feeling good about his team after the Dallas Cowboys enjoyed a season-opening shutout victory over the New York Giants.

DALLAS —

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left MetLife Stadium on cloud nine following his team's 40-0 drubbing of the New York Giants in Week 1.

Jones called the victory “unbelievable” on Tuesday during his weekly appearance on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3-FM The Fan.

"I didn't need the plane to get home -- I was flying high," Jones stated on the jubilation of starting the season 1-0.

The victory was especially vindicating for Jones and Mike McCarthy after McCarthy had been 0-for-3 in season debuts during his tenure as head coach in Dallas, dating back to the 2020 season. With McCarthy now at the helm of play-call decisions for the offense, the Cowboys enjoyed their biggest margin of victory in an opener in team history -- and their first shutout to start a campaign since 1995.

While the defense was the star of the night after racking up seven sacks and holding Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to just 104 passing yards, the Cowboys' owner was happy to see how things have panned out so far with the changes that McCarthy installed to simplify decisions at the line for quarterback Dak Prescott.

“The offensive line is making more calls at the line of scrimmage,” said Jones. “[Prescott] is making less calls than he ever has in his career. We had him loaded up before. The goal was to cut what he was doing before the snap.”

So far, so good.

Prescott is now 11-2 all-time against New York, and he hasn’t been under center for a loss to the division rival since his rookie season back in 2016.

“[Prescott] is the best leader I've ever seen at that position,” Jones offered when asked if his franchise player is unfairly criticized by fans and media.

In addition, Jones mentioned his satisfaction from seeing Prescott play mistake-free football, especially considering the rainy conditions at the Meadowlands on Sunday.

The victory sets up a Week 2 clash between the Cowboys and the 1-0 New York Jets in the first home game of the season for Dallas.

Despite the Jets pulling out the win over the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Monday night, the tenor for the home debut took a turn when future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers came up injured on the first offensive possession of his debut with New York.

An MRI on Tuesday morning confirmed that Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon, sources told multiple media outlets. That means Rodgers' season is done after just the fourth snap of his Jets' career.

Even with Rodgers out for next week's game, Jones conceded that the matchup won’t be an easy one for Dallas, no matter the opposing signal caller.

"[The Jets' win without Rodgers] shows the type of team they got," said Jones. "And they’re loaded across the board. This will be a tough game one way or the other."

The Cowboys will take on the Jets September 17 at AT&T Stadium, where Jerry Jones is hoping to remain sky high.