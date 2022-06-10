Injury report: Cowboys OL Jason Peters listed as doubtful for Rams game

The absence of Peters means the Cowboys will have to rely on Connor McGovern, who returned from a high ankle sprain last week.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will likely miss one of its newest offensive lineman signings, further crippling an already banged up front.

Jason Peters suffered an apparent chest injury this week in practice and is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, the team reported Friday.

The Cowboys injury report stated that Peters – who was signed in September to help alleviate the loss of Tyron Smith – will undergo more tests that include an MRI to determine the extent and exact nature of the injury.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, played 14 snaps in his Week 3 and 21 snaps in Week 4.

The absence of Peters means the Cowboys will have to rely on Connor McGovern, who returned from a high ankle sprain last week.

Dallas' interior offensive line is tasked this week with one of its toughest assignments of the season: slowing down three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.