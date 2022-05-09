With Jason Peters signed, Cowboys finally have options at left tackle

The Dallas Cowboys took action to fill a need for veteran help along their offensive line by bringing former All-Pro left tackle Jason Peters into the mix.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have finally addressed the elephant on the roster. After losing left tackle Tyron Smith to a hamstring injury that could cost him most of the season, the Cowboys found a potential replacement in veteran tackle Jason Peters.

Before playing 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021, Peters suited up for the Philadelphia Eagles for 11 seasons and butted heads with his new team throughout as a part of the NFC East rivalry. Peters grew up in Texas and will now be wearing the Star in his return to his home state.

Cowboys observers have been waiting for the organization to get serious about adding a veteran tackle ever since they let right tackle La’el Collins go back in March. A maneuver to improve the offensive line took until Week 1 of the regular season was staring them in the face. Better late than never.

The team’s answer to pitch in and replace Smith was to sign the 40-year-old Peters, who hasn’t played a full season since 2018. Still, Peters is a strong signing who will help the offense at a position of need.

Jason Peters is a big signing for the Cowboys. Adds veteran presence & can still play, especially as a run blocker, which fits what the team wants to do on offense. — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) September 5, 2022

Dallas landed Peters on a one-year deal with the dollar amount undisclosed. To make room on the roster, the Cowboys released defensive end Mike Tafua from the practice squad. Peters will start there as he works his way into football shape before the team adds him to the active roster. That process is expected to take at least a couple of weeks.

There’s no question that Peters is past his prime, but he has the pedigree as a nine-time Pro Bowl and six-time All-Pro tackle. Despite his age, Peters will be one of the best offensive linemen on the Cowboys as soon as he steps onto the field.

It may have taken longer than many preferred, but Dallas got a player who can help. Peters played well with the Bears last season and is a better run blocker than pass protector at this point in his career. With the Cowboys expecting to deploy a more run-heavy team this season, he fits the mold for Kellen Moore’s offense.

Peters is also another teacher for the rookie Tyler Smith, who will be soaking up the knowledge. The Cowboys will need more from Peters than just advice, but the veteran isn’t expected to play in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That leaves first-rounder Smith for a baptism by fire at left tackle in his first career start, while the team gets Peters prepared to play.

And when Peters is ready, where he’ll line up isn’t set in stone either with the coaching staff only prepared to offer kind words on the importance of depth. Where Dallas had none just days before Week 1, at least now Mike McCarthy has options.

"This is about adding depth and adding another excellent player to your program."



- MM intimates Tyler Smith will not be moved back inside post-Jason Peters signing #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 5, 2022

Those details can wait. Ultimately, the Cowboys desperately needed a veteran tackle to fortify their offensive line and they got that help with Peters.

Dallas shouldn’t be let completely off the hook, however. The team would have been better off making this type of move earlier in the offseason, or even in training camp. Doing so then could have avoided the hurried move of transplanting Smith from left guard to tackle.

The Cowboys had been working Smith exclusively inside at guard this summer and are now forced to switch gears without the rookie having any in-game experience at tackle on the NFL level. That’s not an ideal way to head into the regular season, but that’s the situation Dallas put themselves into.

Now Dallas will move forward with Smith at left tackle and the veteran Peters in the fold. The rest will play itself out. There was no way that the team could afford to begin the season with a rookie left tackle and no legitimate backup options behind their starting tackles. Peters was among the best alternatives left on the open market and the Cowboys made their move at last.

Signing another offensive lineman would put the Cowboys in an even better position going forward, but adding Jason Peters was an important step in getting Dallas prepared for the season. Cowboys fans can rest a little easier now, and so can quarterback Dak Prescott.

