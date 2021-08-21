Is rookie FB Nick Ralston a candidate for Cowboys' 53-man roster?

The fullback position has fallen out of favor in the NFL but, with an injury to Sewo Olonilua, rookie Nick Ralston has an opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys don't have a set idea on whether they want to carry a fullback on the roster. If they keep one, that fullback will have to make his case to stay on the 53-man roster.

"I've always looked at the roster development really as it's really the responsibility of the players, because they compete, and as things shake out, particularly in the spring, you make sure you have schemes and concepts throughout the one-back, two-back, and no-back," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Aug. 11. "Really the competition between the tight end, the fullback and the versatility, special teams, always plays a factor in that. That's what's happened to the fullback position because, if you look at it from a business standpoint, the fullback position, if the guy doesn't play special teams, he's going to play maybe five, six snaps a game."

How bad were the 2003 #Cowboys, you ask? Richie Anderson, a fullback, led the team with 69 catches. The late WR Terry Glenn was second with 52. https://t.co/73fbbXejnW — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 16, 2018

The Cowboys looked like they were going to keep one in Sewo Olonilua, but a neck injury in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 landed him on injured reserve. If the Cowboys keep a fullback, it will be up to undrafted rookie Nick Ralston.

The former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun and Argyle High School alumnus saw 11 snaps on offense in the 19-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 13. However, he didn't take a carry or have a ball thrown his way. Ralston did provide two special teams tackles, and that is where running back Ezekiel Elliott thinks Ralston can have the biggest impact.

"I think the biggest thing for Nick to focus on is special teams," Elliott said. "It’s going to be hard to get on the 53 without having some major special teams roles. So, every day I’m just in his ear, letting him know that he’s got to be locked in on his fullback assignments, but more importantly, be ready to go out there and contribute on special teams."

Elliott's encouragement for Ralston carries no ulterior motive, as the two-time NFL rushing champion believes he can be effective with or without a fullback.

Said Elliott: "I like it all. I like getting in 11 [one back, one tight end], spreading them out. I don’t care if we’re in 21 [two backs, one tight end] or 22 [two backs, two tight ends] and pounding it. I like the ball in my hands."

McCarthy acknowledged on Aug. 18 that Ralston did show improvement against the Cardinals.

"Took a big jump in the last game," said McCarthy. "Got to be excited about that. I think any young guy when you see him out there and make a play on kickoff cover, and did a really good job. Haven't really done a lot of lead blocking since I've been here. We refer to it as phone booth football, and, so, I thought he did a nice job with his opportunities and he'll definitely get some more opportunities this week."

Fun fact: #Cowboys FB Nick Ralston on Nov. 10, 1996, the day Dallas beat the #49ers 20-17 in overtime at Candlestick Park to move to 6-4 on the season. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 18, 2021

The Cowboys host the Houston Texans Aug. 21 at AT&T Stadium for their third preseason game. To make Dallas' 53-man roster, Ralston will need to excel on special teams and try to get more involved in the offense.