The Star in Frisco's newest luxury high-rise apartment tower is open to residents, and the Dallas Business Journal got a sneak peek at what those lucky enough to live there can expect.

The 17-story, 158-unit apartment tower was developed as a joint venture between Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys alum Robert Shaw.

Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, ranging in size from 850 to 2,600 square feet. Rent starts at $2,700 per month, twice the Dallas average.

To take a photo tour of the property, click here.

Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops, light and dark kitchen palettes, wine refrigerators, glass-enclosed showers, and smart-phone controlled thermostats.

Many units also feature views that overlook the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and The Star.

Tenants also have access to a covered pool and outdoor living space, access to room, food delivery and maid services from the nearby Omni Frisco Hotel, an on-site dog park and dog walking services.

Other amenities include membership to the exclusive Cowboys Club, designated days to watch the Cowboys practice at The Star, luxury travel options to AT&T Stadium for Cowboys games, access to the 60,000-square-foot Cowboys Fit gym and a 24-hour concierge.

As of November 2019, Frisco was the hottest submarket in North Texas for apartment complexes under construction, according to ApartmentData.com. As of this month, there are nine apartment complexes currently under construction, totaling 2,660 units.

More on WFAA: