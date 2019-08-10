FRISCO, Texas — What a game. No, not the one in which Cowboys early collapsed against the Packers and eventually lost 34-24.

The game of football.

Consider this - both Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper set career highs in passing and receiving yards respectively against the Packers. Prescott threw for 463 yards and Cooper racked up 226 receiving yards.

"You know the only thing that’s on my mind is the dropped ball and the turnover it created,” said Cooper.

Despite putting up the most prolific night of his career Cooper could not care less about his stats. Prescott echoed the sentiment.

Big numbers rendered meaningless because they were both careless with the game’s most precious commodity. Prescott throwing three interceptions on the night, and for the first time in his career, he’s thrown interceptions in four consecutive games.

"We’re not only playing the other team right now we’re playing ourselves these last two games,” said Prescott. "When you do that, it’s very, very hard.”

Prescott admitted overconfidence may have been the issue, "I can say sure, we might have sniffed ourselves a little bit too much."

3-and-0 wasn’t that long ago, but let’s not even going there. The last two games have made it irrelevant. After looking dominant against three teams with a combined record of 2-and-12 the Cowboys have looked lost at times against a pair of 4-and-1 division leaders.

"I mean at the end of the day we’ve got to look in the mirror as a team and realize we shot ourselves in the foot too many times,” said running back Zeke Elliott.

Now all that matters is how the Cowboys circle the wagons aiming to prove they’re not pretenders.

"It’s not the talent, it’s not the camaraderie, but it’s the work. It’s how you come to work each and every day, disciplined, detailed, and that turns into wins,” said Prescott.

There is a silver and blue lining for the Cowboys - the season’s still young. And they'll have ample opportunity to make the last two games as meaningless as the season’s first throw.

"Yeah, that’s the greatest opportunity for growth in life is when you have adversity, so we have to look it dead in the eye,” said head coach Jason Garrett. "We have to get better as a result of it."

Now we get to see if they can pull it off.

Football. What a game.