Playoff fever has once again struck Dallas Cowboys fans ahead of Saturday night’s playoff battle with the Seattle Seahawks, and that is nothing new for those who have been following the team for decades. Film from the Jones Film Archive at SMU shows fan frenzy at a high during the Super Bowl runs in the early 1970s.

Office employees wore Cowboys shirts while school children drew pictures of their favorite players. The team was treated to packed parades downtown and sendoffs from Love Field as Dallas experienced the thrill of winning pro football world championship for the first time.

