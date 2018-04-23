Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving is being investigated on multiple domestic violence charges, Frisco police have confirmed to WFAA, but his girlfriend, who initially made the allegations, has since retracted her claims.

Irving was being investigated for assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint and assault by choking or impeding breath, Frisco PD said. Irving's girlfriend reported the alleged incident or incidents on two separate occasions Saturday evening.

But in one of the police reports, she told officers that she had lied and that Irving did not commit the alleged abuse.

The woman also messaged WFAA a statement on Monday afternoon, saying she made the allegations after getting into an argument with Irving.

"I was very upset and made some allegations that were false due to our vocal argument and my emotional state," her statement said. "I had no intentions of getting David into trouble. I was just very emotional and upset. I would like to be clear, although our relationship is not perfect, we love one another and David did not put his hands on me at any time."

No arrests have been made.

WFAA obtained two incident reports from Frisco police, indicating multiple incidents at a house in southwest Frisco.

The news from Frisco PD came after a bizarre and troubling series of tweets from Irving’s verified Twitter account Monday morning, during which allegations surfaced that Irving beat his girlfriend and left her without a home.

The flurry of tweets also included allegations of failed drug tests.

Irving claimed his social media accounts were hacked by his ex-girlfriend after the tweet-storm, much of which was eventually deleted.

The string of tweets started with a post from his verified Twitter account, @Caliboy_95, saying: “David Irving going to jail say good by (sic) to his football career.”

What followed was a series of allegations that included domestic violence and “kicking his girlfriend to the curb.” His account later posted tweets saying the claims could be backed up with video and audio evidence.

Irving took to Facebook to address the alleged hack in a public post.

“Excuse the posts,” he wrote. “My ex hacked me because I kicked her out for cheating ... Again lol.”

He didn’t address the specific accusations and has not responded to WFAA's request for further comment on the allegations.

In what appeared to be Irving and someone else tweeting simultaneously on his Twitter account Monday morning, multiple tweets claimed his Facebook, Instagram, email and iCloud accounts had also been hacked.

“Nope his [girlfriend] is on it,” another tweet read.

“No hacks [here],” read another.

Many of the tweets were deleted by late Monday morning. One that remained, posted at 8:12 a.m., read, “Profile hacked.”

A Cowboys team spokesman told WFAA in an email at 3:16 p.m. that the organization did not have an official statement on the matter.

Irving wrote in several posts on social media that his girlfriend had stolen his phone and hacked the accounts. He wrote that he had to "change everything," and apologized for the "disturbance." He even posted a photo after changing the locks to his house.

While Irving was at Iowa State, where he played college ball, he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who is the mother of their daughter. She later requested that all charges be dropped. Irving was kicked off the Iowa State team after multiple run-ins with the law.

Irving was suspended for the first four games of the 2017-18 season due to a failed drug test for performance-enhancing drugs last offseason.

