Micah Parsons reacts to George Kittle's NSFW shirt about Dallas Cowboys

Parsons reacted to the NSFW shirt about Dallas on his podcast after the game.

DALLAS — There is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The latest iteration of the heated rivalry came Sunday, courtesy of a 42-10 beatdown of America's Team. But a 32-point victory wasn't enough for the 49ers players. San Francisco tight end George Kittle scored three touchdowns in the game and also flashed an undershirt with an expletive aimed at Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons addressed it on his podcast after the game, too.

“Kittle’s my guy but [I’m gonna] say this: Laugh now, cry later. We got something for that, just trust,” Parsons said. “If we see them again, just trust. And we gonna put it just like that. I ain’t gonna put too much on it. You gonna make it personal? We can make it personal, that’s cool.”

Kittle seemingly paid homage to Gary Plummer, a former 49ers linebacker, who wore the same shirt when San Francisco dethroned the two-time defending champions in 1994.

Dallas and San Francisco are not scheduled for another regular season game, so the only "revenge" game this season, so to speak, would have to come in the playoffs. Dallas has not beaten San Francisco in the playoffs since 1993, with that 1994 loss starting their three-game playoff losing streak to the rival from the NFC West.

Maybe some bulletin board material will help if Dallas gets another crack at the West Coast boys.