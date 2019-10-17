FRISCO, Texas — From the moment he took over as Cowboys head coach midway through the 2010 season, through the 8-and-8 years, and right through last season’s bad start, you could say Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has earned a Ph.D. in football frustration.

Now with more adversity at hand, questions are again swirling about his job status.

"Yeah, I don’t really think about that,” said Garrett. "What we try to do is focus on us and what we need do today to be our best as players and coaches and a football team. That’s really where my attention is.”

Garrett’s response as dispassionate as ever. Much to the dismay of many, its what we expect. I’m assured he’s different behind closed doors with his team.

And for the most point, Garrett has thrived in these back-to-wall situations.

Which made a particular scene Sunday noteworthy. After the Jets kicked a field goal to take a 24-16 lead Garrett greeted defenders as they left the field with his hands out, as he often does.

But this time, several Cowboys headed to the sideline, all but ignoring the head coach. I spoke with one of the players involved who said there was no disrespect intended, they were simply more focused on the game.

Cowboys players also say they're still tuned into Garrett's message, and how he helps them filter out outside distractions.

"It's one thing he's really good at,” said running back Zeke Elliott. "Coach Garrett's not going to let that creep into this locker room and not going to let it creep into this team.

"We're not going to fold. I think guys in this locker room thrive in those situations,” said offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Up to this point at least, his players have valued the clarity and consistency Garrett brings to the table.

"It's never a confused moment where we're like, 'uhh maybe he wants this or that,’” said defensive back Jourdan Lewis. "We know what to do. We understand what to do and it's just us going out there and executing that message."

That's where it gets tough, even for an Ivy-leaguer, with a football Ph.D.