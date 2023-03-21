Former Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones II signed to Dallas Cowboys, sources confirm

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have signed a new running back to help them out next season, and a two-time Super Bowl champion at that.
The Cowboys have signed Ronald Jones II, sources confirmed. He most recently played a season with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning last month's Super Bowl with the team. Before that, he had played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he had also won a Super Bowl with.
This upcoming season will be Jones' sixth in the NFL, and he has had 20 career touchdowns. He had his best year in 2020 with the Bucs, with 192 carries, 978 yards and 7 touchdowns. However, he did not play at all in 2021 due to injury and only played 4 games for the season he was signed with the Chiefs.
Jones has local ties to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While he was born in Georgia, he played high school football in McKinney at McKinney North High School, as well as running track. He signed to play with the University of Southern California after high school, where he played for three seasons before entering the 2018 NFL Draft.
Dates and times for the NFL's 2023 season will be released in May.