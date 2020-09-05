Former Cowboys star Jason Witten lists Westlake mansion for $4.7 million.

The tight end has put his home on the market as he heads off to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has put his Westlake mansion on the market for nearly $4.7 million as he heads off to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 8,841-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion sits on a 1.2-acre site at 2001 Navasota Cove in the exclusive Vaquero community, known as the address of professional athletes, celebrities and top business executives.

Listed with real estate firm Engel and Völkers Dallas Fort Worth, the house was built in 2008 and has a total of six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half-baths and a guest house. Roxann Taylor and Dan Nicoloff of Engel & Völker are listing the property.

A two-story grand salon separates the master wing from the other major living spaces, according to the property listing. The other major spaces include formal living and dining areas, a kitchen, a movie theater, and game room.

A payment calculator with the listing puts the 20 percent down payment at $937,000 and the monthly payment at $16,830 for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.5 percent interest.

For that, the buyer will get 24-hour concierge service and niceties including a built-in wine cooler, central vacuum, decorative lighting, flat-screen wiring, multiple staircases, sound system wiring, vaulted ceilings, wet bar and a four-car garage.

Outside, there’s a covered patio with a dining area and a resort-style pool with a spa, slide, and waterfall.

Witten, who was traded to the Raiders in March, bought the house in 2013.

Witten played college football for the University of Tennessee and was drafted by the Cowboys in 2003 in the third round. He played 15 seasons with the Cowboys, where he set multiple records and was a fan favorite, then retired to become an analyst for ESPN. That lasted a season before he returned to the Cowboys for a year. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Raiders in March.