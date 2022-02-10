Former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware not chosen for hall of fame class of 2022

The defensive juggernaut was not chosen in his first year of eligibility.

LOS ANGELES — Nine-year Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware will have to wait another year for a call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In his first year of eligibility, Ware was chosen as a finalist for this year's class. But the list of 2022 inductees on Thursday night at the NFL Honors show did not include Ware.

The linebacker/defensive end was drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 out of Troy University and was a force on the Dallas defenses of 2005 through 2013.

In his nine seasons with the Cowboys, he recorded 117 of his 138.5 career sacks and was named to the All-Pro first team four times. He also went to the Pro Bowl seven times as a Cowboy.

Ware was a quarterback's worst nightmare during his time in Dallas. He had a career-high 20 sacks in 2008, along with 15.5 sacks in 2010 and 19.5 sacks in 2011.

Much to the dismay of Cowboys fans, Ware finished his career with the Denver Broncos, where he won Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season.

In three years with Denver, Ware had 21.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl twice.

Ware retired as a Dallas Cowboy in April 2017.