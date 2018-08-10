The Cowboys are in Houston for a primetime matchup with the in-state rival Houston Texans.

2nd quarter

The Texans took a 7-6 lead on a one-yard shovel pass from Deshaun Watson to Keke Coutee that capped a 70-yard drive.

1st quarter

Big completions to tight ends sparked back-to-back field goal drives to start the game for the Cowboys.

A 32-yard completion to Rico Gathers – his first regular season NFL catch – led to a 43-yard Brett Maher field goal on the second drive.

It was a 43-yard completion to Geoff Swaim was the key play on an opening drive that led to a field goal. Maher hit from 27 yards out to give Dallas the lead. A conversion on 3rd-and-10 kept the drive alive early.

The Texans responded by marching 45 yards in 8 plays but missed a 48-yard field goal on their opening possession.

© 2018 WFAA