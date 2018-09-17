The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants square off at AT&T Stadium in a game that will vault one of the two squads into a tie for first place after their NFC East counterparts lost Sunday afternoon.

Dallas tries to avenge a Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers, in which the Cowboys' offense was woefully stagnant. The Giants lost their first regular season game to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fourth quarter

After a successful onside kick, the Giants added a field goal with 11 seconds left, hoping to recover a second onside kick. That second kick, though, was not a good one and the Cowboys took over to run out the final seconds.

New York scored just its second touchdown in 21 drives in the season's early-goings – an 18-yard toss to Evan Engram – with a few ticks under 1:30 left to play.

The Cowboys delivered a dagger with just under six minutes to play as a six-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott capped an 82-yard drive that spanned more than half of the fourth quarter.

Zeke also notched a 19-yard carry earlier in the drive, but it was Dak Prescott who led the drive with his arm and with his legs.

He found Cole Beasley for a third-down conversion early in the drive, and picked up big chunks of yardage on two separate scrambles. Prescott also converted a fourth-and-short with a two-yard dive up the middle.

Third quarter

The Giants found the scoreboard for the first time on an 11-play, 66-yard drive highlighted by a 37-yard completion to Cody Latimer and an 18-yard gain on a pass to Saquon Barkley on third down.

Jaylon Smith pulverized Eli Manning to thwart a rare scrambling attempt by Manning on the final third-down play of the drive, setting up a 28-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas.

Halftime update

The Cowboys forced the Giants to punt on all five first-half possessions and held New York to just 79 total yards.

The Dallas offense cooled off in the second quarter, after 160 total yards in the first.

1st half stats:



NYG ----- DAL

6 1stDwns 9

79 TotalYds 187

18 Rush Yds 82

61 Pass Yds 105

2-9 3rdDwns 1-5

2-2 4thDwns 0-0

16:33 TOP 13:27

0 Sacks 4

*2.5 Yds/Play 6.9* — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 17, 2018

1st quarter

The Cowboys got off to a fast start, thanks to a deep ball from Dak Prescott to Tavon Austin – a novel concept – that netted a 64-yard score.

