The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants square off at AT&T Stadium in a game that will vault one of the two squads into a tie for first place after their NFC East counterparts lost Sunday afternoon.
Dallas tries to avenge a Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers, in which the Cowboys' offense was woefully stagnant. The Giants lost their first regular season game to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Fourth quarter
After a successful onside kick, the Giants added a field goal with 11 seconds left, hoping to recover a second onside kick. That second kick, though, was not a good one and the Cowboys took over to run out the final seconds.
New York scored just its second touchdown in 21 drives in the season's early-goings – an 18-yard toss to Evan Engram – with a few ticks under 1:30 left to play.
The Cowboys delivered a dagger with just under six minutes to play as a six-yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott capped an 82-yard drive that spanned more than half of the fourth quarter.
Zeke also notched a 19-yard carry earlier in the drive, but it was Dak Prescott who led the drive with his arm and with his legs.
He found Cole Beasley for a third-down conversion early in the drive, and picked up big chunks of yardage on two separate scrambles. Prescott also converted a fourth-and-short with a two-yard dive up the middle.
Third quarter
The Giants found the scoreboard for the first time on an 11-play, 66-yard drive highlighted by a 37-yard completion to Cody Latimer and an 18-yard gain on a pass to Saquon Barkley on third down.
Jaylon Smith pulverized Eli Manning to thwart a rare scrambling attempt by Manning on the final third-down play of the drive, setting up a 28-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas.
Halftime update
The Cowboys forced the Giants to punt on all five first-half possessions and held New York to just 79 total yards.
The Dallas offense cooled off in the second quarter, after 160 total yards in the first.
1st quarter
The Cowboys got off to a fast start, thanks to a deep ball from Dak Prescott to Tavon Austin – a novel concept – that netted a 64-yard score.