DALLAS — Even if the point spread weren't so disproportional towards the Dallas Cowboys, their match-up with the Miami Dolphins presents a very lopsided encounter that heavily favors Cowboys players over Miami players in fantasy.

Usually in a game, there is value to be had on both sides. However, the Dolphins are a very vulnerable football team starting Josh Rosen at quarterback, a player who has thrown the most interceptions for any quarterback who has yet to start in 2019.

Finding production out of any Dolphins player or unit this week will be challenging.

START

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott — Prescott had another productive week at Washington going 26-of-30 for 29, three touchdowns, and an interception, and even rushing for 69 yards, his most against a 3-4 front. Facing the Dolphins should prove to be another exemplary outing for the fourth-year quarterback with his league-leading 82.3% completion percentage and the Miami defenses giving up 32.7 points per game game against quarterbacks this season.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys being led by potent offense an early season surprise

While Prescott has been more a passer to start off 2019, he still is a dual threat, which gives him added value in the red zone. It is also worth considering that Prescott has the highest number of third down rushing yards in the NFL with 50.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott — Who has the second-most third down rushing yards in the NFL? Try Elliott with 47. Believe it or not, but even though Elliott's 164 rushing yards are eighth-most in the NFL, they are the most in his career through the first two games of a season. The Cowboys will rely on Elliott to churn yards, melt the clock, protect the lead, and limit the reps the defense has to take or the offense really has to work against Miami.

Elliott would be better suited in a reserve role this week and not as the lead back to generate points simply because the Cowboys aren't going to give him 30 touches if they are leading 28-10 over Miami midway through the third quarter. The Dolphins defense has given up 307 rushing yards on 69 carries against running backs this season.

Cowboys WR Randall Cobb — The Dolphins arguably may be in tank mode, but they still have talented individuals on the roster, and count cornerback Xavien Howard as one of them. With Howard possibly shadowing receiver Amari Cooper, the Pro Bowl wideout may not have the receiving explosion fans would expect in such a blowout. Consider last week's 43-0 blowout loss to the New England Patriots. Quarterback Tom Brady spread the ball around to seven different targets, and receivers Antonio Brown and Julian Edelman tied for the team-high with four catches. Brown had the most yards with 56 and a touchdown, but there wasn't one receiver who blew away Miami; it was a team effort from the receiving corps.

RELATED: Patrick's POV: Dallas Cowboys will turn to the next man up

Having said that, the injury to Michael Gallup messes it up. Otherwise, Gallup would be the natural start. Given Cobb can play multiple wideout spots and he is similar to Edelman, he is the next man up to have a good game against Miami in fantasy.

SITS

Dolphins QB Josh Rosen — The former UCLA quarterback is entering a very tough situation against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. As mentioned earlier, he has thrown the most interceptions among anyone who has not started at quarterback this season, and one of them was in the red zone.

With the relative lack of targets, he won't generate enough points to feel confident at the quarterback position. Where Rosen could have utility this season is as a waiver-wire pickup when the starting quarterback is on a bye. Rosen will probably have good games or be serviceable in 2019, but it won't be in his first start against the 2-0 Cowboys on the road.

Dolphins WR Preston Williams — The Cowboys secondary will be too tight to let anything slip by, and their defense has given up 20.5 a week to receivers through the first two weeks. That number reflects a receiving corps overall, not just a single wideout. Williams is the Dolphins' leading receiver with seven catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys defense will have its full complement of cornerbacks in Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown, and Jourdan Lewis. Even with the ambiguity as to safety Xavier Woods' status, the back end of Kavon Frazier, Jeff Heath, and Darian Thompson should be enough to not let anybody turn into 2005 Santa Moss against them.

Cowboys TE Jason Witten — Because of the expected disparity in points between the Dolphins and Cowboys, especially a little after halftime, Witten could be pulled early and backups Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz could see more snaps rather than the man who was played more games for the Cowboys than anyone else. Witten's production in the game would be early, if at all.

If Dallas builds an early lead with Miami, which is probable, their strategy will be to run the ball and take the air out of the football. If only they gave fantasy points to tight ends for their run blocking.

