DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys take on their historic arch rivals in Washington Sunday at noon from FedEx Field. As the Cowboys seek to go 2-0 for the first time since 2015, there is some fantasy value to be mined from the NFC East match-up.

Here are three starts and sits to keep in mind.

START

Dallas QB Dak Prescott — It isn't just Week 1 overselling as to why Prescott should be a starter for your squad. Consider also that the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has a 3-1 record against Washington defensive coordinator Greg Manusky with a 100.1 passer rating. His average stat line against Manusky's defenses has been 17-of-27 for 202 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

On top of that, Prescott has rushed five times for 24 yards and a touchdown on average against Manusky's defenses. Furthermore, Prescott has a 6-3 record on the road in the NFC East with a 7-3 mark in opening games of a series. Against 3-4 defense, which Manusky runs, Prescott has a 105.7 passer rating and is 17-9.

Add in the Week 1 overselling, coming off of a four-touchdown, perfect passer rating effort in the debut of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator, and it is easy to take Prescott.

Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott — The Cowboys were deliberate with the amount of touches the two-time NFL rushing champion got in his first action since his holdout. However, the club could give him more touches in Washington. Not one running back went over 65 total yards for the Philadelphia Eagles when they faced Washington in Week 1. For Elliott, he similarly produced just 63 yards on a total of 14 touches.

If the Cowboys get into a more conventional slugfest with Washington where they need to run a four minute-drive to end the game or sustain a long drive to chew up clock and protect a lead, Elliott should figure to be the focus of all such touches, even with the insertion of rookie running back Tony Pollard, who had 13 carries for 24 yards.

Washington WR Terry McLaurin — The third-round rookie from Ohio State caught five passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in the 32-27 loss at Philadelphia. McLaurin could have a big role for Washington if they are looking to keep pace with a Dallas offense that exploded for 35 points in Week 1.

While quarterback Case Keenum sought running back Chris Thompson the most, McLaurin was tied for second-most targets with tight end Vernon Davis and receiver Paul Richardson. McLaurin had the highest catch percentage at 71.4% compared to Richardson and Davis' 57.1%.

Dallas cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, though playing tight, perfect coverage, was on the losing end of a 22-yard pass to Giants tight end Evan Engram, who produced 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown as part of the 319 passing yards the Dallas defense surrendered.

SITS

Washington RB Adrian Peterson — The temptation is to play him because of how well Giants running back Saquon Barkley fared against the Cowboys' defense, but the bulk of his 120 rushing yards were gained on the second play of the game, a 59-yard scamper to setup the Giants' opening touchdown. While Peterson managed 94 rushing yards against Dallas in their first encounter in 2018, the Cowboys limited the All-Pro to 35 yards on 12 carries on Thanksgiving.

The last running back 34 years old or older to get 70-plus rushing yards against the Cowboys was Dorsey Levens with the Eagles on Nov. 15, 2004. Peterson will probably have a better season as a 34-year-old than Levens, but the 2004 Cowboys run defense won't be better than the current version.

Dallas WR Michael Gallup — The second-year player from Colorado State had an impressive Opening Day with seven catches for 158 yards on seven targets. Gallup built on his impressive playoff game at the Los Angeles Rams where he hauled in six passes for 119 yards. Gallup is perfecting a role in the Dallas offense that Terrance Williams had for years.

The strategy of the Cowboys' offense is to take what the defense gives them, and the Giants defense gave them Gallup, who, to his credit, made them pay. Teams are on notice that Gallup can make plays on them, and Washington may force the Cowboys to find a way to move the ball other than letting Gallup beat them.

Washington defense/special teams — After a 32-point performance from the Eagles in Week 1, Washington will look to tighten up on defense. However, quarterback Dak Prescott has not thrown an interception against Washington, and he is currently on a six-game streak without a fumble, matching the second-longest of his career, including playoffs.

Washington failed to produce a takeaway against Philadelphia, and Dallas did not have a single giveaway against the Giants, not even a loose ball on the artificial turf at AT&T Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky has already opened the season with his defense failing to procure a takeaway for the third time in his career. If Dallas isn't generous, it could be the first time in his career his defense failed to get a takeaway through the first two games of the season.

Are you riding the early success of the Cowboys' offense to victory in your fantasy league?