Evaluation takes precedence as Cowboys take on Cardinals in preseason

DALLAS — The second preseason game on the summer schedule is upon the Dallas Cowboys as they stay on the road and get ready to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night.

While it’s unclear what Dallas will see from the Cardinals – who are playing in their first exhibition game – there should be a few extra snaps for some of the Cowboys who will be counted on during the regular season.

It’s clear that what Cowboys fans won’t get to see is the preseason debut of Dak Prescott. The franchise quarterback is scheduled for an MRI on his shoulder when the team gets back to Dallas and is still awaiting clearance on a return to game action.

Nevertheless, here are some other things to watch for in the second exhibition game for the Cowboys:

Quarterback play

If Dallas had to play without Prescott in the regular season, it feels like it would be a disaster for as long as he was out. The positive news for Prescott’s absence in the preseason is the team is getting a better look at their backup options.

Garrett Gilbert has stood out as a viable option thus far, but the Cowboys need to see more from the former SMU Mustang to ensure that he’s capable of being the primary No. 2 on the depth chart.

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says one thing you look for in developing quarterbacks is how they respond with opportunities. Says QB Garrett Gilbert is doing just that.



"He's really taken advantage of the opportunities he's been given with #Dak not out there." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 11, 2021

However, the decision makers also need to find out if veteran Cooper Rush or second-year man Ben DiNucci have any business taking up a roster spot. Be prepared to see a lot of Rush and DiNucci to see if either can distinguish himself and make a case for being the third QB in Dallas.

Offensive line work

The Cowboys tried to ensure that they covered themselves along the offensive line if injuries were to happen again after many linemen missed chunks of time in 2020. However, in their first test in the Hall of Fame game last week in Canton, the offensive line didn’t play well.

The first string unit did fine in limited action, but the second and third stringers left much to be desired. Ty Nsehke, Terence Steele, and Brandon Knight are all players that the offense might call upon in case of injury and they each struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Against the Cardinals, we’ll see if that trio was just shaking off the cobwebs from their first time out or if the Cowboys need to keep looking for depth for the offensive line.

Defensive line

After the first few obvious names that the Cowboys will keep on the defensive line, there appears to be a logjam for the final few roster spots. The unit has several options, and should the Cowboys decide to go heavy at defensive line, these exhibition games could provide clues as to who makes the cut.

Some of the names to watch against the Cardinals include rookie DT Quinton Bohanna, DT Justin Hamilton, DT Carlos Watkins, DE Dorance Armstrong, DE Ron’Dell Carter and DE Bradlee Anae.

After an offseason where the Cowboys added a number of linemen to the mix to improve a struggling unit from 2020, the competition for the playing time – and a roster spot – will be interesting to watch in the preseason.

Rookies

Eyes will always be on the rookies during exhibition games, and the Cowboys have several to be on the lookout for in Arizona. First-round pick LB Micah Parsons is an obvious player to watch, especially after a solid debut.

Parsons clamored for more playing time against the Steelers, a request which was declined. The rookie out of Penn St. is sure to get some extra snaps this week.

.@dallascowboys @MicahhParsons11 only played 11 snaps but he had an impact. Knows how to find the ball….in a violent mood! Going to be super fun to watch. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/USX27rP5OX — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 7, 2021

Second and third-round selections CB Kelvin Joseph and DT Osa Odighizuwa are also in position to earn sizable roles with their preseason play. Joseph has done well in training camp and has a shot to start opposite Trevon Diggs, while Odighizuwa had a strong game against the Steelers.

Jabril Cox, a fourth-round pick, is another name to watch. Cox was a standout at the Hall of Fame game, and we’ll find out if he can build on that momentum in his second opportunity.

Kicker

It was a rough night for Hunter Niswander, a punter, in Canton with Dallas using him as the team’s placekicker. Niswander made a short field goal, but shanked two others that had no shot of going through.

The Cowboys haven’t had Greg Zuerlein available so far in training camp, but the team remains certain that he’ll be fine for the regular season. Either way, the team needs to monitor the situation and find out if Niswander can possibly do the job in an emergency.