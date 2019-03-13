Cowboys fans can officially close the doors on the Earl Thomas dream that was 15 months in the making.

Thomas, a Texas native and six-time All-Pro, will reportedly sign a four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The contract will pay him $55 million, including $32 million fully guaranteed and $22 million of it coming in the first nine months, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas, one of the league's top safeties and a longtime member of the once-revered "Legion of Boom" in Seattle, held out during training camp in while demanding a contract extension from the Seahawks.

Despite that fruitless effort, Thomas returned to the team for the regular season, but broke his leg in the team's fourth game and would miss the rest of the season.

Thomas turns 30 in May.

The Cowboys were long thought to be a potential destination for Thomas, who famously approached Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett after a game on Christmas Eve 2017 and said, "Come get me."

Dallas was rumored to have offered a trade to the Seahawks that would've brought Thomas to the Cowboys on draft night last year.

Thomas had said he wants to be the highest-paid safety in football. His deal with Baltimore pays him an average annual salary of $13.75 million, just under the $14-million deals landed by other top safeties Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu.