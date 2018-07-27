PHILADELPHIA — On the heels of Jerry and Stephen Jones’ statements indicating that any Dallas Cowboys players who choose not to stand for the national anthem subject themselves to the risk of being cut, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said he counts himself blessed not to play for the divisional rival.

“I’m glad I’m not a Dallas Cowboy,” Jenkins told USA TODAY Sports.

Jerry Jones said at the start of training camp Wednesday that the Cowboys will require players to stand for the anthem rather than allow them to stay in the locker room, which the owner-approved policy said is permitted. Stephen Jones on Thursday reiterated that players will have to fall in line with that policy "if they want to be a Dallas Cowboy."

Jenkins said he “feels for” Cowboys players who now find themselves in a difficult position because of that stance.

• Dak Prescott: Anthem 'not the time or venue' for protest

Jenkins told USA TODAY Sports that Jones and many owners “try to play both sides of the fence" by saying they support the efforts of players while they attempt to enact a policy prohibiting social justice protests during the national anthem.

Malcolm Jenkins calls Cowboys owner Jerry Jones a bully after Jones recently said he would make his players stand for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/noeHrLIlZZ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 27, 2018

Later, when asked by a group of reporters if he feels support from his owner, Jeffrey Lurie, Jenkins said yes.

“Jeffrey has been very supportive and I don’t see him as a bully like Jerry Jones,” Jenkins said.

In addition to his objections to Jones' comments, Jenkins said he also finds it disappointing that owners many owners have not, noting his belief that their silence implies agreement.

“Silence is compliance,” Jenkins said.

Follow Mike Jones on Twitter @ByMikeJones.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM