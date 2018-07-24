Is this the year the Dallas Cowboys finally break their Super Bowl drought?

Cowboys legend Drew Pearson thinks so.

"I just have that feeling," the former football wide receiver said. "And even if you just look at the percentages, it's time for the Cowboys."

The Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl since 1995, when the price of gas was about $1 a gallon.

But Pearson thinks the Cowboys have the talent and coach to get there. But he also believes Coach Jason Garrett is under pressure.

"I think Garrett will do a good job this year but he definitely has to prove something to the fans that we are going in the right direction," he said.

Quarterback Dak Prescott had an outstanding rookie year but his second season was lackluster. This season is critical for him.

"The quarterback usually gets all the praise when you win and all the looks when you don't win," Pearson said.

Prescott doesn't have wide receiver Dez Bryant anymore after the Cowboys released him, so the field is open for a new star.

“The competition will create the starters," Pearson said. "And once those starters step on the field, you know you are going to have the best guys because of the competition."

And then there's running back Zeke Elliott, who was suspended by the NFL for six games last season.

What will he do?

"Zeke should have the biggest chip on his shoulder to show his teammates number one and number two, to show the commissioner and NFL that you made a mistake in what you did to me," he said.

Pearson said with no distractions and healthy young players, this team is ready to make a run for the Lambordi trophy.

© 2018 WFAA