Draft analysis: Cowboys select TE Jake Ferguson to help Schultz situation

With Dalton Schultz returning via the franchise tag, the Dallas Cowboys opted for Jake Ferguson in the 4th round as another tight end option.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys shored up their tight end direction with the selection of Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson at pick No. 129 overall in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

With the selection, the Cowboys get a tight end that helps provide depth to the position while also bridging the gap to the future of a position that is in flux for the franchise.

Dallas currently has Dalton Schultz playing under a franchise tag, and he figures to have firm command of the starting job in 2022. Dallas' other tight ends include Jeremy Sprinkle, Sean McKeon, and Ian Bunting.

The course that 2022 takes them through will help Dallas determine where to go with tight end. If Schultz gets too expensive, and McKeon shows flashes the potential that he can be TE1, the Cowboys could let Schultz go and have his replacement. Who then replaces McKeon? That is where Ferguson would step in.

Fun fact: #Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is the grandson of former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 30, 2022

The 6’4”, 244-pound tight end is in a favorable situation — much more so than the situation Schultz entered as a fourth-round pick from Stanford in 2018. Jason Witten retired during the NFL draft, and Dallas wasn't adequately prepared to address the position. Certainly Geoff Swaim provided competence, Blake Jarwin came on near the end of his second year, but there were expectations for Schultz almost immediately. When Jarwin tore his ACL in 2020, Schultz stepped up and claimed the top spot on the tight end depth chart.

Unlike 2018, even if Schultz's future in Dallas is all used up, he will be around for at least the 2022 season, which gives Ferguson a no-pressure situation to get up to speed to take over either at TE2 or compete with McKeon for the starting job when Schultz leaves.

What Dallas gets in Ferguson is a player with a profile that is similar to Schultz from his draft year. The 2021 first-team All-Big Ten performer caught 46 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with the Badgers last season.

Consider that three of the four Pro Bowl tight ends after the 2021 season were not even taken in the first round — Travis Kelce (third), Mark Andrews (third), and George Kittle (fifth). These players weren't dominant All-Pro versions of themselves during their rookie seasons; it took time to develop.

Fun fact: Jake Ferguson was taken No. 129 overall in Round 4.



Dalton Schultz was taken No. 137 overall in Round 4 in 2018. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) April 30, 2022

Ferguson's first job is to compete with Sprinkle and Bunting for playing time. By next training camp, he needs to compete with McKeon for the starting job, pending Dallas’ decision on Schultz. Throughout the remainder of his rookie contract, the hope is that Ferguson grows and becomes a tight end worthy of being among the best in the NFC, just as Schultz has accomplished.