DeMarcus Lawrence is the cornerstone of the Cowboys' identity

DeMarcus Lawrence missed much of the season but his return from injury has shown once again that he’s the heartbeat of the Dallas Cowboys defense

DALLAS — There is no defender who has been with the Dallas Cowboys longer than DeMarcus Lawrence.

The former 2014 second-round defensive end from Boise State was a rookie in the final season that Tony Romo led Dallas to the playoffs. Aside from a controversial overturning of Dez Bryant's catch, the most emblematic part of the Cowboys' demise in the playoffs was the pass rush's inability to get to the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, who was playing with an injured calf in the divisional playoffs.

In the years that followed, the only identity that the Cowboys defense had was that they couldn't rush the passer. Whether it was Romo or young quarterback Dak Prescott, the offense kept rolling. The ceiling for the Cowboys' postseason success was always its defensive line and the pass rush.

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan what really makes Micah Parsons is flourish is when he's teamed up with DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 17, 2021

Lawrence has been a part of identity-less defenses, but in 2021, the two-time Pro Bowler has been the nitrous oxide boost to push Dallas' stellar defense in December.

"He’s got a good mindset, and even though he was out, he wasn’t far away from the guys and talking and the attitude and the styles," defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said. "So, an identity, it doesn’t happen overnight in terms of how a team wants to play. But I would say that D-Law helps that identity a lot because of the violent nature that he plays with, the speed that he plays with."

The second-longest tenured defender is defensive end Randy Gregory. The former 2015 second-round pick from Nebraska has witnessed the defense play with an extra burst since his Week 13 return, including the defense procuring four takeaways in three straight games.

"DeMarcus, he’s our leader, vocally, physically, on the field," said Gregory, who has tied a career high with 6.0 sacks in 2021. "Having him there kind of makes us go a little faster, play a little bit fast, a little bit smarter. We have a cohesiveness and guys really know what to do, and having the timing down and things like that. Having him out there is a plus any week."

At 29 years old and with 100 career games, Lawrence has seen it all. The challenge is to process the game mentally and carry the momentum on a weekly basis.

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan that DE DeMarcus Lawrence moving inside provides for them to bring DEs Dorance Armstrong and Tarell Basham on the field. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 20, 2021

"I feel like now the older I’ve got, it’s more mental," Lawrence said. "Being able to look at the game and understand that now you’re going to be playing against the best of the best in the league and any little mistake can cost you that game. So, I feel like looking back it’s more mental."

The rematch with Washington on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 at AT&T Stadium will certainly be mental as the NFC East rivals saw each other two weeks ago. Lawrence had 1.0 sack, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, and two combined tackles in the 27-20 victory in Week 14. The Cowboys are counting on Lawrence to lead Dallas in a profound way against Washington as a win clinches the NFC East.