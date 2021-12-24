Quarterback Dak Prescott staying patient for Cowboys in December

As defenses adjust to the high-scoring passing attacks of the NFL, quarterback Dak Prescott has been keeping his cool in the regular season’s final month.

DALLAS — The trend across the NFL is to curtail high-powered offenses by putting two safeties over the top and force offenses to mount long drives.

The strategy isn't just happening to the Dallas Cowboys, but quarterback Dak Prescott feels the pressure to drive the ball down the field against defenses when bottled up.

According to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the 21-6 win over the New York Giants in Week 15 was an example of a more patient Prescott who mostly took what the defense gave him.

"I know it wasn’t fancy by Dak, but I thought he kept finding completions, kept doing a good job," Moore said. "Do we want to finish a couple [drives] and get a few more points out of those? Absolutely. But I think the D sometimes they’re going to test your patience and eventually if the script gets flipped, let’s take advantage of opportunities outside.”

#Dak is 8-1 against #Washington. Here is how that compares to other #Cowboys QBs through nine starts against Washington (including playoffs):#Dak: 8-1

Danny White: 6-3

Roger Staubach: 5-4#Romo: 5-4

Troy Aikman: 4-5 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 23, 2021

Prescott completed 28 passes on 37 attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown. He didn't have the immense fantasy numbers necessary to win playoff games in some leagues, but his 98.6 passer rating and 75.68% completion percentage suggest a steadiness that was lacking over the past seven weeks.

"It’s not necessarily a requirement to win a game, to get the ball down field," said Prescott. "So, even when I may be itching to do that or itching to get a player the ball, stay within the game. I know it may not be the most popular decision, but that’s what this game is about: making sure you’ve got more than the defense at the end of the game and helping the team overall. It’s not just about big plays as much as it’s about us playing successful, complementary football."

The Cowboys have a defense that can protect leads as Dallas is tied with the Indianapolis Colts for the most takeaways with 31. Dallas' defense has proven since giving up a game-winning field goal to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 that they can come up with a key stop when asked.

“I think they’re obviously giving you opportunities to run the football and they’re going to make you go the long way and have eight, 10-play drives and hope the offense at some point slips up, they get you behind the sticks, and now it’s a challenge to make large chunk plays when they play two-high safeties. Obviously it’s a trend across the league," Moore said.

Fun fact: #Dak has only one third down conversion on the ground, tied with Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins for the fewest among quarterbacks with at least 100 such passing attempts this season. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 23, 2021

Even though it may be a trend and the Cowboys are committing to patience, Moore hopes Prescott also has the discernment to take the downfield shots when they present themselves.

"Sometimes it’s to make you go the long way and you have to be willing to do that," Moore said. "At the same time, when you’re aggressive with opportunities, take them and when they do give you one-on-ones, you have to be ready to take them.”