Dallas Cowboys hire former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

DALLAS — The Cowboys have found their new defensive coordinator.
Dallas has agreed to a deal that will bring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn in to run the Cowboys defense, WFAA has confirmed.
Quinn, who was fired by Atlanta after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season, takes over for Mike Nolan.
Dallas fired Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula Friday after a season that saw the Cowboys set records for defensive futility.
Quinn spent six seasons in Atlanta, leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second year on the job.
Before that, he served as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, heading up a unit that helped lead Seattle to a Super Bowl victory in 2014.