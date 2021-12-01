Dallas Cowboys hire former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator

Quinn, who was fired by Atlanta after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season, takes over for Mike Nolan.

DALLAS — The Cowboys have found their new defensive coordinator.

Dallas has agreed to a deal that will bring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn in to run the Cowboys defense, WFAA has confirmed.

Quinn, who was fired by Atlanta after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season, takes over for Mike Nolan.

Dallas fired Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula Friday after a season that saw the Cowboys set records for defensive futility.

Quinn spent six seasons in Atlanta, leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl in his second year on the job.