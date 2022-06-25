Finding a veteran offensive tackle should be next on Cowboys’ agenda

The roster options for the Dallas Cowboys are pretty much set ahead of training camp, but one area where they could look to improve is the depth at offensive tackle.

DALLAS — Fans of the Dallas Cowboys know the rhetoric of the team’s front office all too well. Stephen Jones’ go-to phrases “we’re doing our due diligence” and “we like our guys” have become a running joke when it comes to the Cowboys’ lack of movement in free agency.

The organization's decision makers might like the players in-house, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t add another veteran or two before the season begins. It could happen, but it doesn’t appear as though the Cowboys are in a hurry to spend the money they freed from the salary cap. Dallas has plenty of room to work with, and a few weak spots that could be addressed on the roster, yet they haven’t felt the need to pursue outside free agents.

Wide receiver, linebacker, and the defensive line could all use a boost. Michael Gallup’s injury rehab has spread the wide receiver group a little thin, the defensive line could use a veteran run stuffer, and it wouldn’t hurt to see another edge rusher either. Meanwhile, the team is lacking linebacker depth.

However, the biggest need right now might just be at swing tackle.

Overall, the Cowboys are in solid shape with their roster. As always they addressed their "holes" but they could still use an upgrade and depth at WR, LB and DT/DE.



However, with Tyron Smith's injury history, a swing tackle would be the most immediate need, IMO. — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) June 23, 2022

The Cowboys have put themselves in a precarious position in terms of offensive line depth. Veteran left tackle Tyron Smith is still among the best in the game at his position, but he hasn’t played a full season since 2015. When the inevitable happens, and Smith is forced to miss a few games, the Cowboys don’t have a clear plan in place.

On the opposite side of the line, Terence Steele looks like the starter at right tackle, but if he gets hurt or doesn’t continue to develop in his third season, the options for who the team will turn to is limited.

The current choices for the Cowboys are Josh Ball, a second-year tackle who didn’t play a snap as a rookie in 2021, Matt Waletzko, a rookie fifth-round pick this year, or Tyler Smith, whom the team selected with their top pick in April with plans to play at guard early in his career. Those three options have yet to see action in the NFL, yet Dallas feels content to have them protecting quarterback Dak Prescott if either of their starting tackles get hurt.

Counting on inexperienced players at swing tackle is not something the Cowboys have done in the past, but it looks like the path they’re headed down this season.

The Cowboys have had Cam Irving, Cam Fleming and Ty Nsekhe as their swing tackles the last few years behind Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. Jerry Jones said the team is out of the veteran backup market with Tyler Smith, Josh Ball, Matt Waletzko on the roster. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 30, 2022

Should the Cowboys ultimately make no further moves, it would be a head scratcher. Prescott is the franchise player and he needs to stay upright for the offense to reach its full potential. Without Prescott, the Cowboys won’t have much of a chance at a successful season, so keeping him protected is of the utmost importance. Not having a better plan at swing tackle seems like a suboptimal strategy.

There are veteran options that can be brought in to help. The Cowboys wouldn’t be getting a great tackle at this point in the offseason but adding someone with experience would benefit the offense.

The top possibilities include Bryan Bulaga – who has a history with head coach Mike McCarthy from their time together in Green Bay – Eric Fisher, Duane Brown, Daryl Williams and Riley Reiff. Bulaga’s injuries over the last few years probably signal that his playing days are done, and the other options are all over 31 years old.

Brown has the best track record, but he’s 36 years old and has played extensively at left tackle throughout his career. He’d be a solid addition and if the price is right, the Cowboys should inquire.

Dallas could also check on Ereck Flowers, who was drafted as a tackle, but has played much better inside at guard since entering the NFL. Flowers’ versatility could allow the Cowboys to move the rookie Smith to left tackle if needed and plug in Flowers or Connor McGovern at left guard.

No matter how you look at it, the Cowboys are going down a treacherous path at swing tackle. Adding a veteran player for training camp would be a smart way to evaluate where the team stands. They can use the summer to assess if their young tackles are ready to contribute if needed, or have the option of a veteran tackle if needed.

There’s no downside to the Cowboys signing a veteran tackle. If it doesn’t work out, or if the young tackles are ready to take the next step, the team can just move on. Leaving this important position on the team without a safety net feels like an avoidable oversight. The Cowboys should sign a veteran swing tackle, it could make or break their 2022 campaign.