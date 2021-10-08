Cowboys WR Michael Gallup says mental health is 'key aspect' to football

With the rigors of playing professional football, and after a family tragedy, Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup knows how important mental health can be.

OXNARD, Calif. — Count Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup as one of the growing number of NFL players who believes mental health plays a big part in the sport today.

Gallup has experience balancing mental health struggles with the constant pressure of pro football. On Nov. 18, 2018, Gallup's brother, Andrew, had died of an apparent suicide, and the Cowboys' 2018 third-round pick did not find out until after the team's 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Andrew's death came during the Cowboys' annual short Thanksgiving week. As soon as the game with the Falcons was over, Gallup had to get ready for Washington on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium. Gallup talked it over with his family in regards to how they should proceed.

"I asked my mom. I was like, 'You going to be okay if I go back and play this game and then come back?' Because I don't think I was ready for what really happened," Gallup said. "I think I just really needed to do something else, let me just really process what really happened, and then come back to it.”

"I asked her and she said, 'That's fine. That's what he wanted you do anyway.'"

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told @1053thefan he appreciated the way the Dallas media was sensitive towards Michael Gallup's situation in the locker room Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4ipNiTyOpv — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 20, 2018

Gallup spent time with his family and then returned to the Cowboys the day before the NFC East showdown with Washington. After the 31-23 win over Washington, Gallup went back to Dahlonega, Georgia, for his brother's funeral.

"I think it worked out better for me instead of just thinking about it for five to six days and then having funeral and then coming back and trying to play football," Gallup reflected. "So, it was definitely tough, but I think I went about it the right way."

Part of the machismo pro football is the way players are able to "tough it out" and play through injuries. With hits to mental health, with anxiety and depression, these problems can't exactly be toughed out.

Said Gallup: "Definitely think that mental health is probably one of the biggest things that we have to actually figure out how to overcome, not even just overcome, but work with it."

According to Gallup, he believes players need to be "strong-headed" and "have good intentions in what you're doing."

"Because the relationships that you build on this team, you got to make sure that they can come talk to you; be a good person to everybody, make sure that you have a motive to play this game," Gallup said. "Because if you don't, you're going to go out there and it's just not going to be good for you. Make sure your head is on straight before you strap up the pads.”

"I think mental health is really a key aspect in football."

A year after Gallup lost his brother, on Nov. 19, 2019, the former Colorado State product caught nine passes for 148 yards in a 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.