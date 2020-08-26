Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson could carve out role behind star trio

The Cowboys potentially have the best starting wide receivers in the NFL, but the depth behind them is a question that Dallas is hoping Cedrick Wilson can answer.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the league. Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and 2020 top draft selection CeeDee Lamb comprise one of the top receiving combinations in the NFL and will be tough to defend this season.

Lamb is the relative unknown in the equation, but with all the positive reports in training camp thus far, it’s hard to envision him not living up to the hype.

The chatter has already begun that Dallas could have three 1,000 yard receivers this year.

What has been less known is who the offense can count on after the big three. The Cowboys needed a wide receiver or two to step up and take ownership of the fourth and fifth receiver spots. According to reports, a candidate has emerged from the pack early in training camp.

Cedrick Wilson appears to be leading the way for that WR4 spot after the top options at WR. The sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Boise State may have taken some time to get going, but he’s turning it on in camp during the important third year, the time when receivers are supposed to finally be acclimated to the NFL game.

The signs may have been there all along with Wilson. In college, as a member of the Broncos, Wilson had two monster seasons that totaled 2,640 yards and 18 scores.

However, his biggest number may have been his yards per catch, which averaged a whopping 19 yards per catch in his two seasons. That number made Wilson one of the biggest deep threats in the 2018 draft.

His ability to beat defenders deep and his size, standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 200 pounds, was an attractive combination for the Cowboys.

Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson catching a pass from Andy Dalton today in team drills. Wilson’s having a very good training camp



(Video: Dallas Cowboys) pic.twitter.com/nYaUX5wjj6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 25, 2020

At just 24 years old, Wilson might be coming into his own. He flashed some potential in his only extended opportunity last season against the Jets, catching five passes for 46 yards.

The big issue for Wilson has been health. Wilson has only played in six games for the Cowboys in two seasons. He missed all of his rookie season with a torn labrum and suffered a knee injury in the 2019 season that saw his year end on injured reserve.

If he can stay healthy, Wilson may finally have his chance to make a contribution for the offense.

Wilson also adds value as a special teams player. Head coach Mike McCarthy has mentioned he’ll keep the WRs who offer something on special teams, and Wilson fits that description as a kick returner.

It’s hard to stay fully healthy in the NFL, and if the Cowboys suffer an injury to any of the big three at WR, they need to be able to count on some of their other options.

The offense needed to find a fourth receiver in camp, and Cedrick Wilson is answering the call.