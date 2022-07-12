What we learned: Cowboys find an extra gear in Week 13 win over Colts

The Dallas Cowboys spend three quarters toying with their opponent in Week 13 before putting up the first 50-plus-point game in the NFL this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — In Week 13, the Dallas Cowboys took advantage of a self-destructing Indianapolis Colts team that has been willing to give away games all season.

However, despite being just 4-8-1 on the year, the Colts have been in almost every game, losing only three times by more than one score.

Sunday’s primetime contest was close for three quarters before the Cowboys put their foot on the gas and blew the Colts out. By scoring 54 points, the Cowboys became the first team in the NFL to put up 50-plus points this season.

The outcome was expected, but the final tally was anything but common. The Cowboys were predicted to win, but few games have a 35-point margin of victory. Things might not have started pretty, but the score indicated how dominant these Cowboys can be.

Here’s what we learned about the Cowboys in the Week 13 blowout win:

Dallas showed elite efficiency

You don’t score 54 points without being efficient while taking advantage of your opportunities, which is exactly what the Cowboys did. Here’s some fun with numbers for the Cowboys from Week 13:

Points: 54, a season-high in the NFL.

Fourth quarter points: 33, a Cowboys record.

Third and fourth down efficiency: 57.14% conversion rate

Points off turnovers: 33. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on all five of the takeaways they produced.

Rushing yards: 220

Red zone efficiency: 4-4, 100%

Penalties: Three penalties for 43 yards. That’s outstanding considering the Cowboys are one of the most penalized teams in the league.

Running game was outstanding

Sunday night’s game didn’t present the usual rotation for the Cowboys at running back. Dallas started running back Tony Pollard in the first two series, but normal starter Ezekiel Elliott still got more carries. The reason was unspecified, but it was hinted by owner Jerry Jones that the flip-flop was done for disciplinary reasons.

Either way, the Cowboys dominated on the ground with their dynamic duo and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb even pitched in for 23 yards on two carries.

The offensive line for Dallas paved the way for 220 yards and four scores, with the team averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Every player who had an attempt for the Cowboys had an explosive run of at least 14 yards or more.

Tony Pollard now has 5 TD of 30+ yards this season, the most in a season by a running back in Cowboys franchise history. pic.twitter.com/4kxCInQEaJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2022

Pollard produced two scores, including a beautiful 30-yard touchdown run, while Elliott got a touchdown with the crowd egging the coaches on to feed him near the end zone. Rookie running back Malik Davis also punched one in for his first career touchdown late in the rout.

The running game continues to be outstanding, no matter who the Cowboys start.

Dak’s INT issues crop up again

Week 13 wasn’t exactly Dak Prescott’s best game, but the quarterback did throw for three scores in the victory. Unfortunately, Prescott also continued his trend of throwing a questionable interception, and those picks have had a tendency to come right before halftime to potentially swing momentum.

For the fourth time in five games, a pass got away from Prescott; he had one picked off against the Bears, Packers, Giants and now the Colts. Against Indianapolis, Prescott threw a pick with 1:03 left in the half, giving the Colts an easy three points.

Thankfully, the Cowboys usually answer with points to negate any mistakes, as they did with a touchdown right before half, but the weekly miscue has been a head scratching trend.

Rookies ruled the day

The Cowboys got significant contributions from their rookies in the win over the Colts. The obvious name that stands out is fifth-round pick DaRon Bland. Filling in for injured cornerback Anthony Brown, the defense turned to Bland to play a larger role, who didn’t disappoint. Bland had interceptions on back-to-back series to help break the game open and squash any comeback attempt.

5 highest-graded #Cowboys in Week 13 via @PFF:



1. CB Daron Bland (94.3)

2. FS Malik Hooker (83.1)

3. WR CeeDee Lamb (82.6)

4. ED Micah Parsons (81.1)

5. ED Dorance Armstrong (80.6) — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 5, 2022

There were other big plays from the rookie class, as well.

Fellow fifth-rounder Damone Clark might have had the biggest game-changing play of the evening when the linebacker forced the fumble that safety Malik Hooker returned for a touchdown. That play and score opened a double-digit lead for the Cowboys, who then embarrassed the Colts the rest of the night. Clark’s hustle to chase the play down from behind and cause the turnover got the fourth quarter blowout going.

Rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith also played a big role in the win, leading the way for a dominant day on the ground. Smith was notably out in front of Pollard on his long touchdown run, moving two defenders out of the way.

Finally, rookie pass rusher Sam Williams pressured Colts’ quarterback Matt Ryan and recovered a fumble late in the game which led to undrafted free agent Davis’ subsequent touchdown run.

Do you think the Cowboys will carry their fourth quarter momentum into Week 14? Share your thoughts with Ben on Twitter @BenGrimaldi.