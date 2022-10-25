What we learned: Defense coming through when Cowboys need it most

The Dallas Cowboys relied on their defense to carry them in the Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions in what is becoming a tried and true method to obtain victory.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys got their starting quarterback and leader back on Sunday as they defeated the Detroit Lions to vault to 5-2 on the season.

With the Lions coming off a bye week, and the Cowboys returning from a tough divisional game with a quarterback shaking off the rust, Week 7 had all the makings of a closer than expected contest.

Despite the 24-6 final score, that’s exactly what happened. The Cowboys had to settle in before taking the game over, but the team made plays at key moments to earn the win in Dak Prescott’s return.

Here’s what we learned about the Cowboys in the Week 7 victory:

Prescott took some time finding his groove

The early going was rough for Prescott, who missed on some easy throws that he usually makes. On his first pass of the game, Prescott misfired on a throw to a wide-open Noah Brown that would’ve resulted in a good gain and a first down. The errant throw was a sign that the veteran quarterback wasn’t yet in a football rhythm.

By the time the game reached halftime, Prescott was 9-of-14 for 104 yards, and the Cowboys trailed 6-3. There were too many short throws outside the numbers, and Dallas shied away from challenging the Lions downfield.

In the second half, Prescott loosened up and threw the ball better. The offense began attacking in the middle and down the field more as Prescott got more comfortable.

It’s not surprising that it took Prescott some time to establish his throwing rhythm after being out for five weeks. There was no training camp to ramp back up, and the game plan appeared designed to bring him along slowly.

Prescott was much better in the second half against the Lions and – not coincidentally – so was the team.

Two snaps defined the Cowboys

The Lions have taken on the personality of their head coach Dan Campbell, who uses the word gritty to describe his team. Yesterday, it was the Cowboys who proved their mettle and determination.

The game was close heading into the fourth quarter, but two plays, on back-to-back snaps, led the path to victory.

With the Cowboys clinging to a 10-6 lead early in the quarter, the Lions were driving and had a screen set up for tight end Brock Wright. It was the perfect play call and appeared as though it was destined for a go-ahead touchdown. However, Micah Parsons’ hustle to chase down Wright and tackle him just short of the end zone spoiled Detroit’s celebration. Parsons was up field, recognized the screen, and flew past most Cowboys defenders to make a score-saving play.

On the next snap, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence made the other play of the game. On first and goal from the 1-yard line, Lawrence beat a double-team and knocked the ball away from running back Jamaal Williams.

This is insane. Demarcus Lawrence split the double, disrupted the puller on G-Lead, stoned the tight end (playing fullback), and then finally forced the fumble on the goal line. All in one play.

When it comes to DL highlights, this is like hitting for the cycle in one at bat.



When it comes to DL highlights, this is like hitting for the cycle in one at bat. pic.twitter.com/HnqcBvy7MM — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 24, 2022

The plays saved the lead, and the Cowboys went on to dominate the rest of the game. With their backs up against the wall, Parsons and Lawrence made the key plays to ensure victory.

One play was made with tremendous effort and grit, and the other with great skill. Both defined the Cowboys in the win.

Sam Williams has arrived

Sunday represented the best game of the year so far for the second round pick out of Mississippi. Williams’ playing time has continued to rise and he’s appeared to get better every week, which culminated in a breakout performance against the Lions.

Williams collected the first two sacks of his career while adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The second sack from Williams, a strip sack, sealed the win for the Cowboys.

The rookie defensive end also had a tackle for a loss in which he read the play perfectly and slammed the player to the ground. Williams was lucky to not earn a flag on the tackle, but it was another splash play from a highlight reel game for the youngster.

Depth to be tested

The Cowboys won the game, but it wasn’t without casualties. Dallas exited the game with two big injuries that will force the team to tap into their depth for much of the regular season.

Cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury on his foot that required surgery and will cost him the rest of the year. The injury happened on Lewis’ first interception of the season in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys will also be without versatile offensive lineman Matt Farniok, who tore a hamstring in the win. Farniok will miss at least six weeks and will be placed in IR, with a designation to return later in the year.

The second-year lineman has been lining up at guard, as well as fullback for the Cowboys on the season. Farniok was the lead fullback on Elliott’s first score yesterday and the offense will need to find another option.



