Get ready for Colts-Cowboys with the WFAA Tailgate Show on Sunday

If you're heading to the game, stop by and check it out for yourself! If not, tune in at 4:30 p.m. for all the Cowboys pregame coverage you'll need.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are rolling, and Sunday night they host the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. But while you're counting down the hours Sunday, tune into the WFAA Tailgate Show sponsored by Funtown RV at 4:30 p.m. on WFAA.

Sports anchor Joe Trahan, analyst Glenn "Stretch" Smith and the rest of the WFAA sports team will have all the pregame analysis and coverage, live from Lot 14. The show will be located near the corner of AT&T Way and Division Street, south of AT&T Stadium.

If you're heading to the game, stop by and check it out for yourself! If not, tune in at 4:30 p.m. for all the Cowboys pregame coverage you'll need.