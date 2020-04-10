Tyron Smith, Kareem Hunt active for Browns-Cowboys

Smith is coming back a day after news broke that right tackle La’el Collins will have season-ending hip surgery.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at home in Arlington with a noon kickoff.

Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith is active against Cleveland after missing two games with a neck issue, and Browns running back Kareem Hunt is active after being listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Cleveland also will have left guard Joel Bitonio (back) and cornerback Denzel Ward (groin). Both were listed as questionable. Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon is returning after missing two games with an abdomen issue.

The return of Smith leaves the Cowboys with four of their projected starters on the line after the injury issues at tackle forced four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin to switch to tackle for the second half of last week’s 38-31 loss at Seattle.

Smith is coming back a day after news broke that right tackle La’el Collins will have season-ending hip surgery. Undrafted rookie Terence Steele has started all three games in Collins’ spot, while Brandon Knight filled in for Smith.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs are active for Dallas after being listed as questionable. Lawrence has a knee injury, and Diggs has been battling shoulder and knee issues.