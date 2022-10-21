Keys to victory: How Dak and the Cowboys can get back to winning in Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys welcome QB Dak Prescott back for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 7 after they saw their winning streak end last Sunday.

DALLAS — Week 7 presents an opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to begin a new winning streak, only this time they’ve got their starting quarterback ready to lead them.

QB No. 1 is back in the building and the schedule looks like it eases up for the 4-2 Cowboys.

The hope is that Dak Prescott is ready to roll and shows no ill effects from the thumb injury that put him on the shelf since midway through the season opener.

The first step in getting that winning feeling back will be beating the Detroit Lions.

At 1-4, Detroit has the look of the same old Lions, but their record is a bit deceiving. The Lions have played one of the tougher schedules in the league thus far and will be coming off a bye week.

Dallas is on a shorter week and traveling back home after a divisional loss, which can be tougher to recuperate from. The Cowboys cannot take the Lions for granted if they want to come away victorious.

Here are some keys to beating the Lions in Week 7:

Match Detroit’s intensity

The record for the Lions has little to do with their level of effort. It’s a gritty group led by coach Dan Campbell, and they never quit. In three of their losses, the games have been close and decided by four points or less.

The season opening loss, as well as the Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, saw the Lions claw back into the game after being down double digits. Detroit will be coming off a bye week, which was preceded by their worst performance of the season, so expect them to have saved their best for the Cowboys.

This won’t be a cakewalk for the Cowboys, who must play a full 60 minutes to beat a never-say-die Lions team. If Dallas doesn’t match the intensity of the Lions, they have a chance to be upset at home.

Halt the ground game

Circling the run defense feels like a weekly thing for the Cowboys because their last few opponents – minus the Commanders – have been good rushing teams. As good as the Dallas defense has been this season, they struggle to stop the run, allowing over 120 yards per game.

That’s not good when playing the Lions, who run it for 151.4 yards per contest with a dynamic duo in the backfield. Starting running back D’Andre Swift should be back to play in this game after missing the previous two games and is averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

RB D'Andre Swift says he's pushing towards playing Sunday, but taking it day by day with shoulder/ankle injuries trending the right way.



Shoulder has been giving him a harder time as of late. Was practicing today which is a great sign #Lions — Dannie (@dannierogers___) October 19, 2022

Swift’s running mate, Jamaal Williams, leads the team in rushing yards and is second in the league in rushing scores with six.

The tandem arguably represents one of the best running back duos in the league, and they are averaging over a total of 168 yards per game when they line up together.

Stopping the run might be difficult for the Cowboys, no matter who lines up in the backfield, but it'll be made even tougher if Swift is back to pair with Williams. After giving up 132 yards on the ground last week, the defense has a lot to improve on.

Run right at the Lions defense

While the Cowboys need to stop the run, they also need to run it down Detroit’s throat. The Lions have the worst ranked defense in the league and have allowed the most rushing yards in the league, giving up 167.6 yards per game. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard should be able to carve up a defense that has given up 10 rushing touchdowns on the season, second worst in the NFL.

Head coach Mike McCarthy hasn’t been shy about wanting to run the ball this season, and the offense has done a good job at facilitating the run. Despite playing against some of the better rushing defenses in the league, the Cowboys run for 118.8 yards per game. The ground game has gained at least 134 yards in three of their last four games, so success in that area is a path to victory.

It's Cowboys vs. Lions in Week 7 - here's a look at Detroit's defense through 5 games (they had a Week 6 bye)



Total yards per game: 428 (32nd)

Passing yards per game: 261 (26th)

Rushing yards per game: 167 (32nd)

Points per game: 34 (32nd)



An ideal situation for Dak's return — How Bout Them (@HowBoutThem88) October 19, 2022

Dallas should have no problems running it right at the Lions, which would keep the offense humming. Prescott should be fine, but if the team wants to ease him back in, this is the perfect game to do so by utilizing the rushing attack.

Protect Prescott

Protecting your quarterback is always paramount, but with Prescott returning from injury, it’s even more important to make sure he stays clean in the pocket.

The Lions have only produced seven sacks on the season, four of which came in one game, which is the fewest in the league. That number is deflated due to the bye week, but it’s clear that they struggle to hit the quarterback.

Rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson leads the defense with three sacks and is already one of the best defensive players on the Lions. The Cowboys need to account for Hutchinson and keep him away from Prescott.

Give Prescott time to work and the offense should have no problems moving the ball and scoring points to get Dallas and Dak back on track.

