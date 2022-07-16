Cowboys' Tyron Smith improves in ESPN top 10 tackle rankings

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the league’s best left tackles in the NFL with Tyron Smith and his stature is reflected by his place in preseason rankings.

DALLAS — Tyron Smith maintains his status as one of the NFL's most dominant tackles.

According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, who polled NFL coaches, executives, and scouts, the Dallas Cowboys' left tackle ranked No. 5 on their list of end blockers across the league. The highest ranking Smith achieved was No. 1 while the lowest was falling off the list altogether. The No. 5 ranking is an improvement from No. 9 last year, which was just after a disastrous 2020 campaign wherein the All-Pro was limited to two games.

"Smith spent 2021 reminding us all what happens when he's healthy: Defenders get thrown around," Fowler writes. "In 11 games played, Smith posted the highest Pro Football Focus rating of his career at 91.9, and his 78.3% run block win rate was No. 7 among tackles. He's known to have two of the heaviest hands in the modern NFL, which helps for clubbing pass-rushers off the play."

One coordinator referred to Smith as "old and injured," and it seems to be a label that is sticking. The former 2011 first-round pick from USC has not played a complete season since 2015. Furthermore, Smith's 11 games in 2021 were the lowest of his career among years wherein he played double-digit games.

Nevertheless the anonymous coordinator voted Smith No. 1 in his rankings because of Smith's, "athleticism and strength accented by vet savvy and toughness."

The Cowboys were cautious with Smith during organized team activities this spring. On May 25, the 31-year-old's back tightened up, and the Cowboys didn't take any chances. Smith was held out of OTAs and 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith took reps at left tackle, even though the Cowboys' plan is to have the Tulsa product play alongside Smith at left guard.

Dallas is still getting a bargain with Smith regardless of his age and injury struggles. The 6-foot-5-inch, 320-pound left tackle has two years remaining on his eight-year, $97.6 million contract. The Cowboys are paying $12.2 million annually, which is 25th among tackles.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Jan. 19 that he saw no reason why Smith wouldn't be able to play a full 17-game season moving forward.

"I get to see Tyron every day, but also, I have an understanding of not only how it happens and what goes into it," McCarthy said. "I think players go through strings of injuries, particularly at his position. He's a cornerstone position. He plays in a high-stress position. I just have confidence in him and our process. So, yeah, I don't see any reason why we can't see him bounce back and have a full season.

