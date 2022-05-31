Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Smith draws eye-opening comparison

Jerry Jones said he was very pleased with Smith's strength, which reminds him of another Cowboys Hall of Famer.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, attending North Crowley High School before playing Division I ball at Tulsa.

And now, before taking a single snap in a Cowboys uniform, the first-round pick out of Tulsa is drawing comparisons to a legend from America's team: Larry Allen.

Granted, it does not help the situation that Smith was assigned the No. 73, which Allen wore for the Cowboys throughout his career, but comments from owner Jerry Jones are bringing headlines around the rookie. Jones said Smith's physical strength is one reminiscent of Allen.

“Not as a player, I’m not saying that,” Jones said of comparing Smith to Allen. “But he is strong. We are pleased.”

Even the mere strength comparison from Jones is eye-opening. You're talking about one of the strongest players the NFL has ever seen.

Allen famously recorded a 705-pound bench press and 905-pound squat. In the 2006 NFL Pro Bowl strongest man competition, Allen benched 225 pounds 43 times.

Smith was only four years old when Allen played his final game for the Star, six years old when Allen retired and 12 years old when Allen was inducted into the Hall of Fame. But Smith is still very aware of Allen's legacy for the Cowboys.

“I’m a younger guy, so Larry Allen is before my time, but I caught on (to how good Allen was),” Smith told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Larry Allen wore that number, and I’ve seen a lot of the adversity he went through early in his life, and I feel like I resonate with a lot of that. It means a lot to be able to wear that and carry on that legacy.”

Smith is expected to fight for reps at left guard for Dallas in his rookie season.

"I truly want to be the greatest at what I do. I put everything I have into what I do," Smith said in April when he was drafted. "This is a blessing beyond my imagination, and I know there is more to do. I know there is more in me."

Wearing No. 73, there are some big shoes to fill, and the Allen comparisons surely won't stop here.

No pressure, rook.