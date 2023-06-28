Cowboys release schedule for 2023 training camp

The Cowboys open up training camp in Oxnard, California on July 26.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin training camp in July as we near the start of the 2023 regular season.

The Cowboys on Wednesday announced the schedule for this year's training camp in Oxnard, California, and fans will be able to attend most of the practice sessions free of charge.

Dallas will open training camp on July 26 at the Residence Inn at River Ridge. It's the 17th time the Cowboys have held training camp in Oxnard and the 44th time in Southern California.

The Oxnard camp will conclude on Aug. 15.

Below is the full schedule for the 2023 training camp. The public can attend dates marked "open practice."