Dallas Cowboys trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance, report says

The Cowboys traded for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys will reportedly send the 49ers a 4th round pick.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys might have a new backup quarterback once the upcoming season gets underway.

The Cowboys are trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys will reportedly send the 49ers a 4th round pick. It's unclear what future draft the pick is from as of Friday evening.

Trey Lance is still owed $940,000 for the rest of 2023 season and $5.3 million in 2024, Schefter said. This will all be guaranteed from Dallas. The Cowboys also have the ability to decide on Lance’s fifth-year option for 2025.

The 49ers drafted Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 after trading three first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to acquire the draft selection.

The 23-year-old quarterback played eight games (starting four of them) in his first two seasons, throwing five touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Lance, who played for North Dakota State in college from 2018-2020, was riddled with injuries during his time in San Francisco. He broke his right index finger as a rookie and sustained an ankle injury last season.