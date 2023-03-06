Dallas Cowboys put franchise tag on Tony Pollard

Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard is getting a big raise.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is getting a raise.

Dallas is putting the franchise tag on Pollard, meaning he'll make $10.09 million in 2023, according to a Cowboys front-office source.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the deal on Monday.

Pollard, who had a breakout year for the Cowboys in 2022, made $965,000 last year -- the last of his four-year rookie contract, according to Spotrac.

He entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, but the Cowboys had the option to give him the franchise tag, which will keep him in Dallas for at least one more season.

In the NFL, a franchise tag salaries for each position are set by the league and are typically an average of the top salaries at those positions.

Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain in the Cowboys' playoff loss to the 49ers and had to undergo surgery, but he's expected to be healthy by training camp.

Pollard's tag solidifies at least one aspect of the Cowboys' backfield for 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott still has four years left on his contract, but the Cowboys can walk away from the deal this offseason. The team has not announced a decision on Elliott yet.

Elliott was still the Cowboys' starting running back in 2022, but it became clear over the course of the season that Pollard was the more effective offensive weapon.

Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards on 193 carries, including nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns. Elliott rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries and was the Cowboys' short-yardage option, with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Pollard average 5.2 yards per carry to Elliott's 3.8.