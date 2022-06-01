Is Cowboys’ tight end Dalton Schultz in the second tier of his position?

The Dallas Cowboys brought back Dak Prescott's security blanket Dalton Schultz this offseason, but has the tight end reached the position’s upper echelon?

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Good news: Pro Football Focus considers Dalton Schultz to be in the same tight end class as Rob Gronkowski.

Bad news: That tight end group is at tier 2 for the football analytics’ site and labeled "tier 1 capabilities, but either lacking consistency or have slipped."

So says PFF's Anthony Treash, who released his latest tight end rankings for 2022. Schultz earned credit for his ability to find open spots in zone coverage and also land in the top-six in contested catches.

"Schultz was a bit of a surprise breakout in 2021, considering the Cowboys utilized him solely as a blocker in his first two NFL seasons and he was underwhelming when being integrated into the passing game in 2020," Treash writes. "The 2018 fourth-round pick took his 63.8 receiving grade in 2020 to 77.4 in 2021, and while he isn’t going to shred single coverage like some of the Tier 1 guys, he can work soft spots against zone coverage and possesses strong hands. He finished top six last year in both drop rate (3.4%) and contested catch rate (63.2%, 12-of-19)."

First time since Dec. 20, 2020 against the #49ers that Dalton Schultz has caught a TD pass.



First time since Oct. 4, 2020 that he caught one from #Dak.pic.twitter.com/apMHxxju3g — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) September 28, 2021

Schultz caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns through 17 games last season, 15 of which he started. The former 2018 fourth-round pick's receiving yards were the most by a Dallas tight end since 2013 when Jason Witten recorded 851 through 16 games.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged during organized team activities on May 25 that Schultz is working to become a more complete tight end, not just as a target, but as a blocker.

"The stress on the tight end position, whether it’s a back or blocking that C-gap area, it’s something that we need to be better at," McCarthy said. "It’s something that’s been identified. So, I think that just shows you where Dalton’s focus is.”

The Cowboys used the franchise tag to ensure that they get at least one more year out of Schultz. Dallas also hedged their bet for the future with the selection of former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in Round 4 of the 2022 NFL draft. The rookie already has tremendous respect for the five-year veteran who delivered a warning about the pitfalls at the position.

“Tight end in the NFL is a tough job,” the former Stanford standout explained. “You’re going against guys like DeMarcus Lawrence every week. Everybody’s a D-Law, every team’s got a D-Law. You’re asked to do a lot.”

Jake Ferguson totally solves the Dalton Schultz conundrum — unless Jason Witten unretires in 2023. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 2, 2022

Schultz struggled with consistency throughout the 2021 campaign as he averaged 5.2 catches for 59.8 yards and 0.5 touchdowns through the first six games. When quarterback Dak Prescott injured his calf in Week 6 and subsequently missed Week 8 despite a bye week, Schultz finished the rest of the season averaging 4.3 catches for 40.8 yards and 0.5 touchdowns.

According to Over the Cap, Schultz will count $10.9 million against the Cowboys' salary cap as he plays under the franchise tag.