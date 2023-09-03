A former undrafted Dallas Cowboy just got a huge payday, ESPN reports

Offensive lineman Terence Steele has reached an agreement on a five-year, $86.8 million extension, according to Adam Schefter.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are locking down contracts leading up to the season.

Now a former undrafted free agent is reportedly getting his.

Right tackle Terence Steele, who went undrafted out of Texas Tech but steadily carved out a role with the Cowboys, has reached an agreement on a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Steele's new deal includes $50 million in guaranteed money, Schefter's sources told him. And the deal could be worth up to $91.8 million, presumably if all incentives kick in.

Steele tore his ACL in December of 2022, knocking him out for the rest of the season. But he recovered and is ready to go for the Cowboys' first game Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.

Cowboys and RT Terence Steele reached agreement on a five-year, $86.8 million contract extension that includes $50 million guaranteed, per sources. Deal has a max upside of up to $91.8 million. The contract was negotiated and confirmed by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/ifnAGbceSh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2023

Schefter reported that Steele's contract extension showed that the Cowboys "clearly believe in his recovery, talent and upside."

Steele was heading into the 2023 season on a one-year, $4.3 million deal after completing his three-year rookie deal, according to Spotrac, which tracks player salaries and contracts.

Steele joins several other Cowboys who got paid this offseason, including fellow lineman Zack Martin, who got a pay raise after holding out of training camp. Cornerback Trevon Diggs also got a five-year extension up to $97 million, and running back Tony Pollard will get paid $10.09 million on the franchise tag this year.

Steele will play up front alongside Martin at right guard, Tyler Biadasz at center, Tyler Smith at left guard and Tyron Smith at left tackle.