Cowboys' Stephen Jones optimistic for LT Tyron Smith return in Week 17

Fresh off making his 8th Pro Bowl team, left tackle Tyron Smith could be in line to make his return from injury for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful that they will have left tackle Tyron Smith available against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Chief operating officer Stephen Jones joined "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] on Monday and said the team feels "optimistic" that the eight-time Pro Bowler will be ready for the pivotal matchup against Arizona.

"Great news is [we] feel very optimistic that Tyron is going to be back against the Cardinals," Jones said. "Certainly his injury this year that he’s been fighting, his ankle, has nothing to do with past injuries. It’s a part of the game, these injuries."

Smith, who missed just one game from 2011-15 after being selected in the first round from USC, has missed 31 since 2016, including 14 last year and five in 2021.

#Cowboys RT La'el Collins had a simple response to the thought of LT Tyron Smith (ankle) eventually coming back from injury.



"That’s even more scary." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

"Sometimes you go on a run where you’re fortunate and you’re able to play consecutive games, consecutive seasons, and other times it just seems to bite you." Jones said. "But right now we’re so fired up that Tyron is going to be back against Arizona. He brings so much to the table in terms of solidifying that left side, giving Dak [Prescott] confidence to step up in the pocket and make the throws that he needs to make. To have him back is going to really be a great addition back with this offensive line that I think can only improve us."

Terence Steele started in place of Smith at left tackle over the previous two weeks. The second-year lineman from Texas Tech has been the Cowboys' swing tackle throughout the year, starting in 12 of 14 games on both the left and right sides.

Smith has been dealing with a bone spur in his ankle since Week 8 at the Minnesota Vikings. On Nov. 2, Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones told The Fan that Smith's bone spur caused the left tackle pain.

"We’ll take a look at that as it moves through," Jones said. "We should and will practice with alternatives to him being out there. But it will really depend on how he does, again, respond to a spur that’s giving him some anxiety right now — not anxiety, just giving him some pain.”

#Cowboys' Mike McCarthy says LT Tyron Smith (ankle) is "much better than he was last week" and will work off to the side today with the rehab group. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 22, 2021

The Cowboys' belief has been that Smith can play through the pain and does not need surgery. Smith was reevaluated for his ankle injury after leaving the Week 14 tilt with Washington, which Dallas won 27-20. A return of the two-time All-Pro could be a boon for Dallas as they look to extend their unbeaten record in December.